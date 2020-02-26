Video: Return to Earth Kids' Bike Park Segment + Full Film Now Streaming on Amazon Prime

We’re living in a unique time now where we’re seeing the level of kids' riding spike. Ten or 15 years ago there just weren’t bikes and equipment designed for kids. Nowadays, because of trails, because of mentors, because of the equipment, kids are riding at just the craziest level. It will be interesting to see where the standard goes in 10 years. It can only be good for the sport that there are so many passionate kids already at that age. — Darcy Wittenburg, Return to Earth co-director