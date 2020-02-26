Video: Return to Earth Kids' Bike Park Segment + Full Film Now Streaming on Amazon Prime

Photos by Margus Riga and Sterling Lorence
After 130+ premieres and a string of film festival selections around the world, Return to Earth
is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video*
. You can watch the full film with a Prime Video membership, or sign up for a free 30-day trial.
And to give you a taste of Return to Earth right now, we’ve just published the crowd-favourite Whistler Bike Park Kids segment, "Time Wisely Spent", for free on YouTube.
Return to Earth
|We’re living in a unique time now where we’re seeing the level of kids' riding spike. Ten or 15 years ago there just weren’t bikes and equipment designed for kids. Nowadays, because of trails, because of mentors, because of the equipment, kids are riding at just the craziest level. It will be interesting to see where the standard goes in 10 years. It can only be good for the sport that there are so many passionate kids already at that age.—Darcy Wittenburg, Return to Earth co-director
, the ninth movie from the crew at Anthill Films, is a cinematic journey across diverse mountain bike communities, personalities and environments. Each segment captures a different way the bike can immerse riders in the present moment. Starring some of the sport’s biggest athletes, unsung shredders and up-and-coming youth, Return to Earth features the most diverse group of riders Anthill has ever assembled. And to bring their vision to life, the crew travelled to more locations than ever before, with shoots taking place all over the world from hometown trails in Squamish, BC to the remote mountains of Patagonia. All set to an unforgettable classic rock soundtrack.
Return to Earth is also available to purchase on Apple TV, Google Play, Vimeo and Amazon.
Brought to you by Shimano and Trek Bicycles featuring Brett Rheeder, Thomas Vanderham, Casey Brown, Matt Hunter, Reed Boggs, Ryan Howard, Joey Schusler, Thomas Genon, Brandon Semenuk, Carson Storch, Emil Johansson, Jackson Goldstone, Jakob Jewett and friends. In association with Pink Bike, Trail Forks, Evoc, Clif Bar, Sony, Whistler Mountain Bike Park and Freehub Magazine with additional support from Bike Park Lenzerheide, Spawn Cycles, Rocky Mountain Cycles. A 4K film by Anthill Films with art direction and creative by Good Fortune Collective. Photography by Sterling Lorence and Margus Riga.#returntoearthreturntoearth.movie*Regions supported by Amazon Prime Video: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Australia, France, Ireland, South Africa, Canada, Mexico, Central America, South America.
