Must Watch: Return to Earth - The Spectacular Official Trailer from Anthill Films

May 16, 2019
by Anthill Films  
RETURN TO EARTH - A CINEMATIC JOURNEY THAT PROVES WHEN WE LOSE TRACK OF TIME, WE MAKE THE MOST OF IT.


When you read this, stop. Don’t let another moment slip into the infinite sea of “up-nexts”, “likes” and “suggestions for you". Don’t be fooled. This isn’t a bunch of shiny pictures designed to distract and keep you scrolling that little bit longer. We made this film to inspire you to take your attention back and literally Return to Earth. Here, there are no worries. No deadlines. No good old days. No bad days. Here, every single second offers endless possibility… with a little help from a simple machine that defies boundaries and knows no limits.

brett rheeder in big water utah filming his segment for return to earth with Anthill Films

Return to Earth, the ninth movie from the crew at Anthill Films, is a cinematic journey across diverse mountain bike communities, personalities and environments. Each segment captures a different way the bike can immerse riders in the present moment. Starring some of the sport’s biggest athletes, unsung shredders and up-and-coming youth, Return to Earth features the most diverse group of riders Anthill has ever assembled. And to bring their vision to life, the crew travelled to more locations than ever before, with shoots taking place all over the world from hometown trails in Squamish, BC to the remote mountains of Patagonia. All set to an unforgettable classic rock soundtrack.


The world premiere of Return to Earth will take place on June 14, 2019 in Vancouver, BC followed by exclusive premiere events taking place in cities all over the world. On July 16, 2019 the film will be released globally on digital platforms such as iTunes, Amazon Prime and Google Play.

To learn more, check out confirmed premiere events to date or inquire about hosting your own premiere visit: returntoearth.movie.

Brought to you by Shimano and Trek Bicycles featuring Brett Rheeder, Thomas Vanderham, Casey Brown, Matt Hunter, Reed Boggs, Ryan Howard, Joey Schusler, Thomas Genon, Brandon Semenuk, Carson Storch, Emil Johansson, Jackson Goldstone, Jakob Jewett and friends. In association with Pink Bike, Trail Forks, Evoc, Clif Bar, Sony, Whistler Mountain Bike Park, Pink Bike and Freehub Magazine with additional support from Arosa Lenzerheide, Spawn Cycles, Rocky Mountain Cycle. A new 4K film by Anthill Films with art direction and creative by Good Fortune Collective.

Ryan RDogg Howard filming for the Oahu segment in Return to Earth by Anthill Films. Photo- Sterling Lorence eyeroam

Photos by Sterling Lorence and Margus Riga

MENTIONS: @anthill / @shimano / @trek / @evocsports / @CLIF / @Sony / @WhistlerMountainBikePark / @freehub / @ArosaLenzerheide @SpawnCycles / @RockyMountainBicycles


35 Comments

  • + 54
 Literally every other sport can fuck off
  • + 17
 I dunno man have you ever caught a wave? much cheaper, more chicks, and less f-n around with parts.
  • + 17
 @generationfourth: you got a point there. but then again, no waiting for waves, just grab the bike, go out and ride. dude.
  • + 12
 why this is top comment?
don't get me wrong. riding bikes is the world's best thing for me too. but there are so many other amazing activities. other people might feel as hyped about chess or gardening or skydiving as you are for MTBing which makes these things just as extraordinary.
  • + 7
 Sharks?
  • + 2
 I'm with @colincolin on this one. Personally I love riding mountainbikes too. That said, I really love it when people actually find their own passion and pursue that instead of blindly follow each other. Telling people their sport can f*ck off is a great way to avoid an open and friendly conversation. It is so obvious @cbro4444 is just kidding here that we don't really need to fight it, do we?
  • + 3
 @generationfourth: Sitting in a lineup waiting for a wave really sucks compared to MTB.
  • + 2
 Biking is good, but its only part of life. If you think its the only sport then I feel sorry for you!
  • + 1
 @betsie: er what? It is the only sport isn’t it?
  • + 1
 And snowboarding... Pow days are some of the best days of life.
  • + 1
 @Abacall: *skiing

(chose a sport and be a d*ck about it)
  • + 9
 That Sunday Jen callback! Too good! Can't wait to see this on the big screen. Amazing work everyone!
  • + 1
 a tear in my eye, i listened to this song hundreds times
  • + 3
 Yeah, I've got both the Collective and Roam cd. Good stuff. Now I'm curious whether we'll hear Phontaine, Slackstring and Rise Against in the new movie as well.
  • + 1
 Same!! so many memories ! Golden age of being a student and just ride your bike
  • + 8
 Wish it was “The return of Earthed”
  • + 2
 Nice pine tree logo from the collective at the start of the video!! Can't wait to see the full film!
  • + 3
 Has someone been reading Carlo Rovelli?
  • + 1
 I read his Reality is not what it seems, and What is time? books lat year and plan on reading them again this year. Absolute mind-opening blusters! After being a fan of string theory for many years this two books have totally turned my opinion upsidedown.
  • + 1
 Loop quantum gravity fan here... “Reality is not what it seems” is a really well written book, fairly understandable by anyone, I warmly suggest it to anyone interested in physics
  • + 2
 The Sunday Jen callback! The collective inspired a complete change in my riding. Cant wait!
  • + 3
 Lil' shredders train is the best segment ever!
  • + 4
 Slow-mo isn't dead!
  • + 2
 Ok guys lets all call in sick to work tomorrow and go ride!
  • + 3
 Hey boss, you sick too? Cool, let's shred.
  • + 1
 Trek and Shimano. They have the money!
  • + 1
 What is the tune playing in the background of the intro?
  • + 2
 You can't possibly be serious about that song.
  • + 1
 @Grnnilddcv: I know the tune but just can’t place it.
  • + 1
 @Herb1234: end of the collective film
  • + 1
 Sunday Jen by Slackstring. One of my all time favorites from the Hawaii segment of „The Collective“.
  • + 1
 Ken Nordine voice over always gets my vote. RIP
  • + 1
 This. THIS! Longer commentary doesn't seem fitting. Going riding.
  • - 2
 Blah blah global warming, blah blah climate change, blah blah not interested. I'll stick with watching Unreal where mountain bikers just biked.
  • + 1
 Closing your eyes doesn't make it go away. We learn object permanence at a young age, or are you still playing pee-a-boo?

