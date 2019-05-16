Must Watch: Return to Earth - The Spectacular Official Trailer from Anthill Films

RETURN TO EARTH - A CINEMATIC JOURNEY THAT PROVES WHEN WE LOSE TRACK OF TIME, WE MAKE THE MOST OF IT.

When you read this, stop. Don’t let another moment slip into the infinite sea of “up-nexts”, “likes” and “suggestions for you". Don’t be fooled. This isn’t a bunch of shiny pictures designed to distract and keep you scrolling that little bit longer. We made this film to inspire you to take your attention back and literally Return to Earth. Here, there are no worries. No deadlines. No good old days. No bad days. Here, every single second offers endless possibility… with a little help from a simple machine that defies boundaries and knows no limits.Return to Earth, the ninth movie from the crew at Anthill Films, is a cinematic journey across diverse mountain bike communities, personalities and environments. Each segment captures a different way the bike can immerse riders in the present moment. Starring some of the sport’s biggest athletes, unsung shredders and up-and-coming youth, Return to Earth features the most diverse group of riders Anthill has ever assembled. And to bring their vision to life, the crew travelled to more locations than ever before, with shoots taking place all over the world from hometown trails in Squamish, BC to the remote mountains of Patagonia. All set to an unforgettable classic rock soundtrack.The world premiere of Return to Earth will take place on June 14, 2019 in Vancouver, BC followed by exclusive premiere events taking place in cities all over the world. On July 16, 2019 the film will be released globally on digital platforms such as iTunes, Amazon Prime and Google Play.To learn more, check out confirmed premiere events to date or inquire about hosting your own premiere visit: returntoearth.movie. Brought to you by Shimano and Trek Bicycles featuring Brett Rheeder, Thomas Vanderham, Casey Brown, Matt Hunter, Reed Boggs, Ryan Howard, Joey Schusler, Thomas Genon, Brandon Semenuk, Carson Storch, Emil Johansson, Jackson Goldstone, Jakob Jewett and friends. In association with Pink Bike, Trail Forks, Evoc, Clif Bar, Sony, Whistler Mountain Bike Park, Pink Bike and Freehub Magazine with additional support from Arosa Lenzerheide, Spawn Cycles, Rocky Mountain Cycle. A new 4K film by Anthill Films with art direction and creative by Good Fortune Collective.