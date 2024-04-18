Video: Return To World Cup Racing & Bikes For A Bargain | Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep. 22

Apr 18, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

Welcome back to the Pinkbike Weekly Show! It's all happening now with the return of World Cup Cross-Country racing and trade shows taking place. Christina is joined by Sarah Moore this week to discuss the Sea Otter Classic and highlights of the XC race in Brazil. Matt Beer then hops in to chat about some "Best of the Buy and Sell" bikes under $1000. We also share the latest Pinkbike Podcast episode, getting to know Henry Quinney.

0:18 - Latest News + Sea Otter
3:13 - Racing Recap
8:22 - Latest Podcast Episode
8:47 - Best of the Buy and Sell


Let us know in the comments who you want to see representing your country in the 2024 Paris Olympics MTB race.

Which World Cup XC Races Do You Follow?







Videos Pinkbike Weekly Show Christina Chappetta Matt Beer Sarah Moore


15 Comments
  • 24 1
 The world is better with more Sarah Moore content Smile
  • 12 0
 Well you just made my day! Thank you!
  • 1 0
 I recon Sarah and I should start a race recep podcast bc that was too fun! We had to cut so much chat out because we gushed forever haha
  • 6 0
 Thunder Mountain is sweet. You should check it out when you are on the east coast Christina.

berkshireeast.com/summer/thunder-mountain-bike-park
  • 1 0
 I am in desperate need of an east coast bike trip! There is so much I want to check out.
  • 6 0
 Why is the most significant story of the day -- Kona -- on Outside and not PB?!
  • 1 0
 Kona...who dat?
  • 2 1
 We shared a link from the homepage to the story that Bicycle Retailer did: https://www.bicycleretailer.com/industry-news/2024/04/17/wheres-kona-brand-sets-then-breaks-down-sea-otter
  • 2 0
 There is nothing more than the story they already shared. There is supposed to be a townhall meeting for all Kona employees today, I’m sure we’ll get more when there is more to be reported.
  • 1 0
 Sorry @sarahmoore I missed the PB post from yesterday.

@pisgahgnar: OK I'll cool my jets. The new Ouroboros looks great. I hope they can get it out to market.
  • 3 1
 Christina and Sarah.....awesomeness in motion.
  • 1 0
 Thank you! Sarah's always a treat to hang out with
  • 1 1
 I can't see Kona going out of business when on their website it looks like they have a new gravel bike.
www.konaworld.com/en-ca/pages/kona-ouroboros
  • 1 0
 "Notify me when available"
  • 1 1
 @Steve101j: that is one fugly frame, the headtube yuck, the cancerous tumour top tube seat tube junction barf.
on the darker frame it hides them somewhat but on the light coloured frame, dear god who thought that'd look good?







