Video: Return To World Cup Racing & Bikes For A Bargain | Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep. 22

Welcome back to the Pinkbike Weekly Show! It's all happening now with the return of World Cup Cross-Country racing and trade shows taking place. Christina is joined by Sarah Moore this week to discuss the Sea Otter Classic and highlights of the XC race in Brazil. Matt Beer then hops in to chat about some "Best of the Buy and Sell" bikes under $1000. We also share the latest Pinkbike Podcast episode, getting to know Henry Quinney.0:18 - Latest News + Sea Otter3:13 - Racing Recap8:22 - Latest Podcast Episode8:47 - Best of the Buy and SellLet us know in the comments who you want to see representing your country in the 2024 Paris Olympics MTB race.