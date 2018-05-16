Video: Pump For Peace Returns to Lesotho

PRESS RELEASE: Pump For Peace
When the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship was conceived, Velosolutions' goal was to ensure that even the most remote communities could have their chance at being a world champion. Take a look at the impact #pumpforpeace
has had in Roma, Lesotho one year on.
The Red Bull Pump Track World Championship is open to anyone, simply register to race here
Laying asphalt in Roma, Lesotho for the first pumpforpeace project 1 year ago, now the host track of a Red Bull Pump Track World Championship Qualifier
Find out more about Velosolutions
and #pumpforpeace
.
MENTIONS: @velosolutions @RedBullPumpTrackWorlds
0 Comments
Post a Comment