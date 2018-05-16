PRESS RELEASES

Video: Pump For Peace Returns to Lesotho

May 15, 2018
by Claudio Caluori  
Returning To Lesotho - #pumpforpeace

by claudiocaluori
Views: 123    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


PRESS RELEASE: Pump For Peace

When the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship was conceived, Velosolutions' goal was to ensure that even the most remote communities could have their chance at being a world champion. Take a look at the impact #pumpforpeace has had in Roma, Lesotho one year on.

The Red Bull Pump Track World Championship is open to anyone, simply register to race here

Laying asphalt in Roma, Lesotho for the first pumpforpeace project 1 year ago, now the host track of a Red Bull Pump Track World Championship Qualifier

Find out more about Velosolutions and #pumpforpeace.

MENTIONS: @velosolutions @RedBullPumpTrackWorlds


Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Olargues, France 2018
58671 views
Winning Bike Check: Richie Rude's Yeti SB5.5 - EWS Olargues, France 2018
56168 views
Remembering Stevie Smith, 1989-2016
52505 views
Day 1 Results: EWS Olargues, France 2018
46323 views
Tech From the Pits - EWS Round 3, France
39045 views
An Update From Katy Winton After Her Brutal Crash At EWS Olargues, France
37555 views
EWS Tech Talk: How High Do Pro Enduro Racers Have Their Handlebars? - Video
33464 views
Local Flavors: The Complete Mountain Bike Guide to Calhoun County, Alabama
33104 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.021628
Mobile Version of Website