Video: Pump For Peace Returns to Lesotho

PRESS RELEASE: Pump For Peace

Laying asphalt in Roma, Lesotho for the first pumpforpeace project 1 year ago, now the host track of a Red Bull Pump Track World Championship Qualifier

MENTIONS:

When the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship was conceived, Velosolutions' goal was to ensure that even the most remote communities could have their chance at being a world champion. Take a look at the impacthas had in Roma, Lesotho one year on.The Red Bull Pump Track World Championship is open to anyone, simply register to race here Find out more about Velosolutions and #pumpforpeace