Video: Yannis Pelé Returns to Riding After Injury in 'Reborn'

Jul 31, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesYannis Pelé is a 23-year-old French rider from the Alpes-Maritimes region of France, who was seriously injured after a fall back in 2016. He tells us about his years of recovery since and the joy of getting back on a bike.

"Following my accident in July 2016, where I was given a very small chance of walking again, I was certain I would regain this initial movement and getting back on my bike was my primary motivation, which helped me to never give up. Day after day. I still have to do a lot of work to 100% regain my peak physical capacity, but once I get on my bike it feels so good, it’s as if i’m fully recovered. It's a bit like a rebirth, a new beginning, with a new outlook on life and new goals!” Commencal


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Commencal


