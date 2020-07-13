Video: ReTyre is a Modular Tyre That Lets You Zip on the Tread You Need

The Skin most of us mountain bikers will be interested in is probably the Trail Rider tyre that is available in 26x2.0" or 28x2.0" (700c) versions. The Trail Rider adds approximately 6mm (0.23 inches) to the height and 14mm (0.5 inches) to the width of the ReTyre One base tyre when mounted. ReTyre say: "Engineered in collaboration with mountain bikers to guarantee optimal results and ensure the best balance of performance, handling and off-road control, on technical trails, mud, wet and slippery ground. The features of the Trail Rider are also perfectly adapted to e-MTB." Weight for the base tyre comes in at 630 grams for the 26" version with the skin adding a further 470 grams.



The brand list some further benefits to their product including a more sustainable model than swapping out whole tyres and some puncture resistance, presumably from the extra thickness of rubber. They say: "What we hope to do is to make biking easier and better, reduce the unsustainable rubber consumption of the tyre industry, and challenge what a tyre can (and should) do."

