Video: ReTyre is a Modular Tyre That Lets You Zip on the Tread You Need

Jul 13, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

We can easily change our riding kit, our suspension settings and even our tyre pressure for different conditions but changing our tyre tread takes a bit more work. Hoping to solve that problem come ReTyre, who claim to have created the world's first modular tyre system.

The premise is pretty simple. You have a base tyre, the ReTyre One, a slick road tyre that can be used on its own but it also has zips along the side of it just above the rim. You can then purchase additional Skins with different treads, that cover the ReTyre One using the zip to secure them. There are currently 4 different skins that all have different intended uses - Winter Traveller, Gravel Chaser, Trail Rider and Ice Rider. The Skins can be fitted with the wheel still on the bike and they also roll up for easier storage.

Photos: ReTyre

What about those zippers, surely they can't stand up to the abuse of riding? Well, apparently these aren't your standard YKK trouser fly, and ReTyre say: "the zippers are specially developed to handle extreme and harsh environments and have the same life expectancy as the tyre" and that they have been placed specifically so there won't be high forces loading on them. They also say the zips are self-cleaning due to "centrifugal forces".

The Skin most of us mountain bikers will be interested in is probably the Trail Rider tyre that is available in 26x2.0" or 28x2.0" (700c) versions. The Trail Rider adds approximately 6mm (0.23 inches) to the height and 14mm (0.5 inches) to the width of the ReTyre One base tyre when mounted. ReTyre say: "Engineered in collaboration with mountain bikers to guarantee optimal results and ensure the best balance of performance, handling and off-road control, on technical trails, mud, wet and slippery ground. The features of the Trail Rider are also perfectly adapted to e-MTB." Weight for the base tyre comes in at 630 grams for the 26" version with the skin adding a further 470 grams.

The brand list some further benefits to their product including a more sustainable model than swapping out whole tyres and some puncture resistance, presumably from the extra thickness of rubber. They say: "What we hope to do is to make biking easier and better, reduce the unsustainable rubber consumption of the tyre industry, and challenge what a tyre can (and should) do."

The Norwegians behind the idea initially wanted to create a tyre that meant they would not have to fully change their front and rear tyres when an overnight blizzard meant their standard road tyres were not up the job anymore. By creating a studded sleeve, it saved them a chunk of time every morning or meant they didn't have to have two separate pairs of wheels ready to go. Three years of development later, the brand brought the concept to the market through a Kickstarter, where it raised nearly $25k through backers. They also received a $1 million EU grant that was used to build a factory and work towards scaling the business.

Do we see this taking over the current tyre model? No, of course not. However, if you're a bike commuter who fancies a bit of cheeky singletrack on the way home, it could be a way to make your road ride easier while still allowing you to have a bit more grip when you hit the trails.

If the concept interests you, then a wired base tyre costs €29, with a beaded version costing €56. Skins cost between €38 and €56 and are sold separately.More info here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Tires


64 Comments

  • 30 0
 Is it April 1 already!?
  • 1 0
 And they priced it that high? Yes, I very much hope it is.
  • 25 0
 last thing we all want is our rubber getting caught in a zipper
  • 19 0
 Because my closet full of Jansport backpacks with busted zippers makes me super confident these will work forever. Still, I love the innovation and creativity. Props!
  • 10 0
 I grew up with LL Bean backpacks and didn't end up with a lifelong distrust of zippers, though I did end up with a Subaru
  • 15 1
 Looks like Maxxis and kenda are going to have to retire now
  • 2 1
 Think they're going to have to tread really lightly or their companies are going to go to the wall.
  • 13 0
 Doesn't look like a minion.
  • 8 0
 Could see this being useful for longer distance bike packing or touring. You're going to hit different terrain but swapping normal tires may not be always feasible or convenient. Run your slicks for most of it but zip on some gravel tires for the 2 days of gravel on some alpine trails?
  • 3 0
 seems to be the best use of this invention. Pretty cool idea
  • 2 0
 Yeah, pretty good invention for certain use-cases, for sure.
  • 2 0
 Definitely. Target gravel/commuter bikes where once a month the person might ride some green single track. I know a few people who might like the idea of being able to put a treaded casing on the bike they ride around town.
  • 11 0
 I’m just here for the comments...
  • 2 0
 Aren't we all, but in fairness, good idea for roadies or adventure riders.
  • 1 0
 @Jaib06: you, sir, no nothing about roadies...
  • 1 0
 *know
  • 8 0
 "I hit the brakes and my tyre came off"

"Ah yes, you installed you're zippers backwards"
  • 6 0
 I'm pretty sure "zipper" and "skin" don't belong in the same sentence, I learned that early on... that's how the beans end up over the frank.
  • 13 6
 Finally, something more ridiculous than Donald Trump
  • 12 0
 I'd ride these before riding Donald trump.
  • 2 0
 @makripper: not a super high bar you got there but yea I get your point
  • 1 0
 The only thing more ridiculous than Trump was the amount of frosting you got with your Dunkaroos as a kid.

You always had extra cookies. That’s a product manager that did not do their consumer research. Glad they’re gone!
  • 1 0
 @makripper: And after too? God knows he isn't paying for an uber.
  • 4 2
 SO......I can retread my tire and pay 56 euros....or about $86CAD.
There is really little cost savings incentives here. I assume the tire most people 'want' will be the more expensive variant - soft rubber, aggresive tread, robust sidewalls. The economics don't check out here!
  • 4 0
 The point of the product isn't to save money, it's to save time. I think you missed the point lol
  • 5 0
 bahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!!!!!
Oh wait.... your serious?
  • 5 0
 Will we find pieces of these retreads trailside like the shredded big rig tires of America's highways?????
  • 2 0
 Bring on the testing. Something like this is too much of a crazy idea without some Kazimer time showing its validity OR not ..?

Doesn't really seem cheaper, and it's hard to believe there wouldn't be some odd slide/distortion/wear that would start to sacrifice performance...?
  • 5 0
 This makes so much sense! Oh wait... no it doesn't.
  • 1 0
 Zipped on tire for actual riding? No way...

I could see something like this being useful if you could have it fast rolling light threaded to pull over your regular tires for fireroad climbs and commuting to trails on road, but that's probably too much hassle anyway.
  • 1 0
 Amazing idea for road/gravel, but don’t really understand it for mtb. Plus, why would they stock most everything in 26” (which is effectively a dead wheel size), and 28” (which is a road wheel size). Make the system SPECIFICALLY for MTB, or Road/Gravel, and not this weird shit.
  • 1 0
 Just rode my Minions 3hrs on the road to a Hill and back yesterday. They roll fine. I've done similar rides on wet screams and yeah maybe then but that's why I switched to a good all round tyre. My gravel tyres work great on the road and are way lighter than this.
  • 3 0
 Buddies: "Let's ride road today."
Me: "Can't. I have sand in my zippers and the knobbies won't come off."
  • 2 0
 I feel like if I can rip open the sidewall of a minion putting a zipper on the side of a weaker tire is just a special kind of stupid
  • 3 0
 If it works well, That's pretttty cool
  • 3 0
 In the actual hell? Covid delayed April 1st?
  • 3 0
 What prevents the outer tread from squirming?
  • 1 0
 Can’t wait to ride by tire strips just like you do along the highway.

Seems like a great way to add weight to your wheels!
  • 3 0
 Right to the comments.....didnt even look at the article.
  • 2 0
 I cant wait to slap a berm and have my tire unzip itself.
  • 2 0
 Wow that off road riding convinced me
  • 2 0
 Anyone got a spare zipper?
  • 2 0
 xyz...
Oh how embarrassing ????
  • 1 0
 honestly i se this for my future gravel bike if i want to hit road sometimes
  • 1 0
 GREAT! ...Until you PASS AWAY, when it disconnects and gets stuck under your fork during your first downhill.
  • 1 0
 Also known as re-tread, something common (though not as safe) for semi trucks
  • 1 1
 One of those products which makes everyone wonder, "why hadn't i thought of that before?"
  • 3 1
 No
  • 1 0
 What could go wrong......?
  • 1 0
 Don't think il be retyreing my minions any time soon.
  • 3 1
 Retire the ReTyre
  • 2 0
 wtf
  • 1 0
 Who here had a K-Way jacket growing up? The best.
  • 1 0
 Is it 1 April already? They should test it on the donut.
  • 1 0
 It really needs a zip on suspension to work best.
  • 1 0
 Let's draw straws to see who gets to test these
  • 1 0
 If it were buttons, at least you'd have a chance at a trail side repair.
  • 1 0
 I’m sure this is going to take-off
  • 1 0
 There’s so much garbage here lately! The landfill is overflowing!
  • 1 0
 I can’t LOL enough!!!!
  • 1 1
 lol really bad idea
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



