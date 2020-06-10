Video: Revel Bikes Produce Tire Levers From Recycled Carbon Rims

Press Release: Revel Bikes
It takes a lot of prototype rims to create a high-quality wheelset like the RW30
. We worked with our manufacturer, CSS Composites
, and saved every single prototype and every single bit of process scrap and have been busy experimenting with what we can turn all that excess material into. FusionFiber not only creates a stronger and lighter rim, it also uses none of the harmful epoxy found in traditional carbon fiber products. This allows us to recycle every rim and excess scrap material that comes from the manufacturing process. We take great pride in knowing that there is no reason for our rims to ever see a landfill.
Although it is a small tool, this tire lever is the first step in a very exciting journey of manufacturing more environmentally friendly bicycle components.
The old rims and process scraps are chopped up into pieces and them put through an industrial shredder. Those chopped pieces are then brought back up to temperature and compression molded into a tire lever.
This is the first step in turning a Revel Wheel into a tire lever (or anything else!)
These tire levers measure 6 x 1 inches and have a nice sturdy feel. Since they’re made out of incredibly strong FusionFiber, they can take on the most stubborn tires. Levers can be purchased at revelbikes.com
or at any Revel Wheels dealer for $15 per lever.
Hope that this is just the beginning for "more reasonable" products.
duckduckgo.com/?t=ffab&q=goes+foundation+microplastic&atb=v224-3&ia=web
Plastic sucks.
