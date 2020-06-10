Video: Revel Bikes Produce Tire Levers From Recycled Carbon Rims

Jun 10, 2020
by Revel Bikes  
Revel Wheels Factory Talk

by RevelBikes
Press Release: Revel Bikes

It takes a lot of prototype rims to create a high-quality wheelset like the RW30. We worked with our manufacturer, CSS Composites, and saved every single prototype and every single bit of process scrap and have been busy experimenting with what we can turn all that excess material into. FusionFiber not only creates a stronger and lighter rim, it also uses none of the harmful epoxy found in traditional carbon fiber products. This allows us to recycle every rim and excess scrap material that comes from the manufacturing process. We take great pride in knowing that there is no reason for our rims to ever see a landfill. 


Although it is a small tool, this tire lever is the first step in a very exciting journey of manufacturing more environmentally friendly bicycle components.
  
The old rims and process scraps are chopped up into pieces and them put through an industrial shredder. Those chopped pieces are then brought back up to temperature and compression molded into a tire lever. 

This is the first step in turning a Revel Wheel into a tire lever (or anything else!)

Revel Wheels Shredder!

by RevelBikes
These tire levers measure 6 x 1 inches and have a nice sturdy feel. Since they’re made out of incredibly strong FusionFiber, they can take on the most stubborn tires. Levers can be purchased at revelbikes.com or at any Revel Wheels dealer for $15 per lever.



12 Comments

  • 5 0
 I greatly support and appreciate Revel's efforts. Unfortunately in my eyes a tirelever is more a downcyling than recycling.
Hope that this is just the beginning for "more reasonable" products.
  • 3 0
 Gotta start somewhere.
  • 5 2
 This is a great idea, but £15 a lever from waste that they would normally have to pay to get rid of?! Ouch!
  • 4 1
 worth the £15 just to wind up the carbon hating brigade... Wink
  • 5 0
 @wreaman Cheap and wasteful, we have enough of that in this world. I would be happy to pay a bit more for this.
  • 2 0
 thats good business i want some.maybe enve is cheaper, they got more waste
  • 3 3
 Oh, I thought the point was to recycle the wheels to make more wheels and them make them cheaper to the final consumer....not bike levers! I can use a spoon to do that. What a gourmetization of something that doesn't need to be. Enough with the rant. Hope it works, and they can upgrade the process to be used on actual wheels.
  • 4 0
 Re-cycling and up-cycling. The way forward for most earthlings.
  • 4 0
 ENVE has left the chat.
  • 1 0
 Anyone ever have a carbon fiber splinter? They are the worst. This isn't a great idea.
  • 1 1
 Need to destroy more carbon rims and need to have more punctures. Sold.

