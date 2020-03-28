Video: Revel Bikes Welcomes Brady Tweedy to the Family

We are excited to welcome Brady Tweedy to the Revel Bikes family. Based out of Salt Lake City, UT, Brady hails from the BMX world. But he's been having a bunch of fun bringing that style to mountain bikes the past few years.
"Brady fits into the Revel family like an old friend and we are thrilled to have him along for the ride. Honestly, the crew works so hard to make these bikes and then to see someone like Brady ride them at the highest level is incredibly rewarding. I can't wait to see what he does next!" - Adam Miller, Founder
Brady rides both the Rail
(black) and Rascal
(blue) in this video.
Follow Brady on Instagram
Check out some of his BMX skills HERE
Video shot and edited by Jackson Bradshaw
2 Comments
Post a Comment