Video: Revel Bikes Welcomes Brady Tweedy to the Family

Mar 28, 2020
Revel Bikes Welcomes Brady Tweedy to the Team

We are excited to welcome Brady Tweedy to the Revel Bikes family. Based out of Salt Lake City, UT, Brady hails from the BMX world. But he's been having a bunch of fun bringing that style to mountain bikes the past few years.

"Brady fits into the Revel family like an old friend and we are thrilled to have him along for the ride. Honestly, the crew works so hard to make these bikes and then to see someone like Brady ride them at the highest level is incredibly rewarding. I can't wait to see what he does next!" - Adam Miller, Founder

Brady rides both the Rail (black) and Rascal (blue) in this video.

Brady Tweedy getting loose.

Follow Brady on Instagram


Check out some of his BMX skills HERE


Video shot and edited by Jackson Bradshaw

 I am a fan of what Revel is doing, but I wish they would make an enduro 29er. I would be very interested in trying one out, but unfortunately they don't have in their lineup the big 29er that I am looking for.
 That nose bonk to barspin on that wooden step up put a huge smile on my face! Shred on, buddy!

