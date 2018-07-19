VIDEOS

Video: Revelling in the Dark Forest of West Virginia

Jul 19, 2018
by Kurt Schachner  

Whose woods these are I think I know.
His house is in the village though;
He will not see me stopping here
To watch his woods fill up with snow.
My little horse must think it queer
To stop without a farmhouse near
Between the woods and frozen lake
The darkest evening of the year.
He gives his harness bells a shake
To ask if there is some mistake.
The only other sound’s the sweep
Of easy wind and downy flake.
The woods are lovely, dark and deep,
But I have promises to keep,
And miles to go before I sleep,
And miles to go before I sleep.
- Robert Frost, Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening -


Stan’s No Tubes athlete Brice Shirbach has always interpreted this poem to mean that while the narrator is enamored with his stunning, deep woods surroundings, he cannot afford to indulge them for long as is evidenced by the impatient rustling of his horse. Robert Frost’s poem has long struck a chord with Brice, particularly as it pertains to his affinity for the wonders of the outdoors. While the subject of Frost’s prose might not intend to revel in the woods for long, Brice is intent on doing just that in the forests of Snowshoe, WV. Time has worked its magic and the hills that surround this place no longer reach the same heights as they once did, but it’s still a place that even when Brice needs to take his bike and body elsewhere, his mind never wanders far from. Snowshoe is much more than a bike park - it’s a gateway to Appalachia epitomized, aged to perfection and full of lovely, dark, and deep trails.

Images from Lovely. Dark. amp Deep.
Welcome to 4848'.

Images from Lovely. Dark. amp Deep.
Brice gets zesty with some fresh cut produce in "The Fingers" section of our mountain.

Images from Lovely. Dark. amp Deep.
Images from Lovely. Dark. amp Deep.

Images from Lovely. Dark. amp Deep.
Always steep, always greasy, and definitely not "purpose built". Welcome to "Grease Bucket".

Images from Lovely. Dark. amp Deep.
Images from Lovely. Dark. amp Deep.

It's time for you to rethink your bucket list.


Must Read This Week
Video: Mountain Biker Jumps Over Tour de France Peloton - Updated with POV Footage
86886 views
Finals Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018
72821 views
The Ultimate Recap of Eurobike 2018
49795 views
Qualifying Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018
48933 views
First Ride: Bold Unplugged Volume 1
48200 views
PSA: Don't Stop on the Trail
45054 views
Review: Giant Trance 2
38358 views
Video: How to Race Like Loic Bruni
37241 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024053
Mobile Version of Website