Whose woods these are I think I know.

His house is in the village though;

He will not see me stopping here

To watch his woods fill up with snow.

My little horse must think it queer

To stop without a farmhouse near

Between the woods and frozen lake

The darkest evening of the year.

He gives his harness bells a shake

To ask if there is some mistake.

The only other sound’s the sweep

Of easy wind and downy flake.

The woods are lovely, dark and deep,

But I have promises to keep,

And miles to go before I sleep,

And miles to go before I sleep.

- Robert Frost, Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening -

Welcome to 4848'.

Brice gets zesty with some fresh cut produce in "The Fingers" section of our mountain.

Always steep, always greasy, and definitely not "purpose built". Welcome to "Grease Bucket".

It's time for you to rethink your bucket list.

Stan’s No Tubes athlete Brice Shirbach has always interpreted this poem to mean that while the narrator is enamored with his stunning, deep woods surroundings, he cannot afford to indulge them for long as is evidenced by the impatient rustling of his horse. Robert Frost’s poem has long struck a chord with Brice, particularly as it pertains to his affinity for the wonders of the outdoors. While the subject of Frost’s prose might not intend to revel in the woods for long, Brice is intent on doing just that in the forests of Snowshoe, WV. Time has worked its magic and the hills that surround this place no longer reach the same heights as they once did, but it’s still a place that even when Brice needs to take his bike and body elsewhere, his mind never wanders far from. Snowshoe is much more than a bike park - it’s a gateway to Appalachia epitomized, aged to perfection and full of lovely, dark, and deep trails.