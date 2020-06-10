Video: Revisit Crankworx Rotorua with Luca Cometti

Jun 10, 2020
by Canyon  

Canyon CLLCTV rider Luca Cometti is your host for mountain biking’s biggest celebration south of the equator: Crankworx Rotorua. Ride along with Cometti and friends as they ride and play for a week—competing in Air DH, Speed & Style, Whip-Off, Dual Slalom, Downhill and Pump Track racing from March 1-8, 2020, in New Zealand.

Dual Slalom
Photo Boris Beyer
San Diego locals Luca Cometti (left) and Austin "Bubba" Warren (right) matched up in the round of 16. Warren advanced.

Photo Boris Beyer
Photo Boris Beyer
CWX Rotorua always offers a proper dual slalom: Bermed and flat turns. Cometti on form.


Air Downhill
Photo Boris Beyer
Cometti, like most riders, chose to ride the same setup for the Dual Slalom and Air DH events.


LUCA COMETTI@luca_cometti

Bike: Canyon Spectral
Events: Dual Slalom (Result: 16th) & Air Downhill (Result: 24th)
Fork: Fox 36—175 PSI
Shock: Fox Float—86 PSI
Front Tire: Kenda Hellcat 27.5” x 2.4”—35 PSI
Rear Tire: Kenda Booster 27.5” x 2.4”—30 PSI


Speed & Style
Photo by Boris Beyer
Speed & Style pre-comp riders meeting.

Photo Boris Beyer
Photo Boris Beyer
Kaos Seagrave and Tomas Lemoine met up in the round of 16 -- with variations of 360s, and affection. Lemoine would advance with Seagrave settling for 12th.

Photo by Boris Beyer
Speed & Style veterans Greg Watts (left) and Tomas Lemoine (right) met up in finals -- Lemoine gold, Watts silver.


Whip-Off
Photo Boris Beyer
The Official Oceania Whip-Off Championship went down under the lights at CWX Rotorua. Like many riders, Kaos Seagrave chose a white kit -- to match the stars in the dark sky.

Photo Boris Beyer
Fresh faces on the Whip-Off podium: Kaos Seagrave (2nd), Jackson Goldstone (1st), Billy Meaclem (3rd).


Pump Track
Photo Boris Beyer
Pump Track racing means no chains, mandatory, with most riders choosing hardtails to do without rear suspension, as well. Americans Spencer Rathkamp (left) and Luca Cometti (right), in the round of 32, followed suit. Cometti advanced.

Photo Boris Beyer
Photo Boris Beyer


LUCA COMETTI@luca_cometti

Bike: Canyon Stitched
Events: Pump Track (Result: 11th)
Fork: Fox Factory 36—150 PSI
Front Tire: Kenda Booster 26” x 2.4”—55 PSI
Rear Tire: Kenda Booster 26” x 2.4”—50 PSI


Slopestyle
Photo Boris Beyer
2019 CWX Slopestyle runner-up, Tomas Lemoine, attempted to better his result this year, but no one would one up Emil Johansson's "Best Run Ever" (Google it). Lemoine would finish fourth in 2020 with another clean run.

Photo Boris Beyer
Photo Boris Beyer
Owen "Obro" Marks made his first Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship final in Rotorua -- 11th for the American.

Photo by Boris Beyer


Downhill
Photo by Boris Beyer
Mark Wallace and Troy Brosnan tag team Downhill practice.

Photo by Boris Beyer
Spain's Ainhoa Ijurko en route to 7th in Pro Women's Downhill.
Photo by Boris Beyer
Wallace and Men's Downhill winner Mick Hannah.
Photo Boris Beyer
Plenty of post-race bench racing after Downhill finals.
Bas van Steenbergen (left), Wallace (right) and Hannah (middle).

Video by: Heather Young
With support from: Canyon USA
Photos by: Boris Beyer

Posted In:
Videos Luca Cometti Crankworx Crankworx Rotorua 2020


