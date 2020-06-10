Video: Revisit Crankworx Rotorua with Luca Cometti

Dual Slalom

San Diego locals Luca Cometti (left) and Austin "Bubba" Warren (right) matched up in the round of 16. Warren advanced.

CWX Rotorua always offers a proper dual slalom: Bermed and flat turns. Cometti on form.

Air Downhill

Cometti, like most riders, chose to ride the same setup for the Dual Slalom and Air DH events.



LUCA COMETTI —@luca_cometti



Bike: Canyon Spectral

Events: Dual Slalom (Result: 16th) & Air Downhill (Result: 24th)

Fork: Fox 36—175 PSI

Shock: Fox Float—86 PSI

Front Tire: Kenda Hellcat 27.5” x 2.4”—35 PSI

Rear Tire: Kenda Booster 27.5” x 2.4”—30 PSI

Speed & Style

Speed & Style pre-comp riders meeting.

Kaos Seagrave and Tomas Lemoine met up in the round of 16 -- with variations of 360s, and affection. Lemoine would advance with Seagrave settling for 12th.

Speed & Style veterans Greg Watts (left) and Tomas Lemoine (right) met up in finals -- Lemoine gold, Watts silver.

Whip-Off

The Official Oceania Whip-Off Championship went down under the lights at CWX Rotorua. Like many riders, Kaos Seagrave chose a white kit -- to match the stars in the dark sky.

Fresh faces on the Whip-Off podium: Kaos Seagrave (2nd), Jackson Goldstone (1st), Billy Meaclem (3rd).

Pump Track

Pump Track racing means no chains, mandatory, with most riders choosing hardtails to do without rear suspension, as well. Americans Spencer Rathkamp (left) and Luca Cometti (right), in the round of 32, followed suit. Cometti advanced.



LUCA COMETTI —@luca_cometti



Bike: Canyon Stitched

Events: Pump Track (Result: 11th)

Fork: Fox Factory 36—150 PSI

Front Tire: Kenda Booster 26” x 2.4”—55 PSI

Rear Tire: Kenda Booster 26” x 2.4”—50 PSI

Slopestyle

2019 CWX Slopestyle runner-up, Tomas Lemoine, attempted to better his result this year, but no one would one up Emil Johansson's "Best Run Ever" (Google it). Lemoine would finish fourth in 2020 with another clean run.

Owen "Obro" Marks made his first Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship final in Rotorua -- 11th for the American.



Downhill

Mark Wallace and Troy Brosnan tag team Downhill practice.

Spain's Ainhoa Ijurko en route to 7th in Pro Women's Downhill. Wallace and Men's Downhill winner Mick Hannah. Plenty of post-race bench racing after Downhill finals. Bas van Steenbergen (left), Wallace (right) and Hannah (middle).