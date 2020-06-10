Video: Revisit Crankworx Rotorua with Luca Cometti

Canyon CLLCTV rider Luca Cometti is your host for mountain biking’s biggest celebration south of the equator: Crankworx Rotorua. Ride along with Cometti and friends as they ride and play for a week—competing in Air DH, Speed & Style, Whip-Off, Dual Slalom, Downhill and Pump Track racing from March 1-8, 2020, in New Zealand.
San Diego locals Luca Cometti (left) and Austin "Bubba" Warren (right) matched up in the round of 16. Warren advanced.
CWX Rotorua always offers a proper dual slalom: Bermed and flat turns. Cometti on form.
Cometti, like most riders, chose to ride the same setup for the Dual Slalom and Air DH events.
LUCA COMETTI
—@luca_comettiBike:
Canyon SpectralEvents:
Dual Slalom (Result: 16th) & Air Downhill (Result: 24th)Fork:
Fox 36—175 PSIShock:
Fox Float—86 PSIFront Tire:
Kenda Hellcat 27.5” x 2.4”—35 PSIRear Tire:
Kenda Booster 27.5” x 2.4”—30 PSI
Speed & Style pre-comp riders meeting.
Kaos Seagrave and Tomas Lemoine met up in the round of 16 -- with variations of 360s, and affection. Lemoine would advance with Seagrave settling for 12th.
Speed & Style veterans Greg Watts (left) and Tomas Lemoine (right) met up in finals -- Lemoine gold, Watts silver.
The Official Oceania Whip-Off Championship went down under the lights at CWX Rotorua. Like many riders, Kaos Seagrave chose a white kit -- to match the stars in the dark sky.
Fresh faces on the Whip-Off podium: Kaos Seagrave (2nd), Jackson Goldstone (1st), Billy Meaclem (3rd).
Pump Track racing means no chains, mandatory, with most riders choosing hardtails to do without rear suspension, as well. Americans Spencer Rathkamp (left) and Luca Cometti (right), in the round of 32, followed suit. Cometti advanced.
LUCA COMETTI
—@luca_comettiBike:
Canyon StitchedEvents:
Pump Track (Result: 11th)Fork:
Fox Factory 36—150 PSIFront Tire:
Kenda Booster 26” x 2.4”—55 PSIRear Tire:
Kenda Booster 26” x 2.4”—50 PSI
2019 CWX Slopestyle runner-up, Tomas Lemoine, attempted to better his result this year, but no one would one up Emil Johansson's "Best Run Ever" (Google it). Lemoine would finish fourth in 2020 with another clean run.
Owen "Obro" Marks made his first Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship final in Rotorua -- 11th for the American.
Mark Wallace and Troy Brosnan tag team Downhill practice.
Spain's Ainhoa Ijurko en route to 7th in Pro Women's Downhill.
Wallace and Men's Downhill winner Mick Hannah.
Plenty of post-race bench racing after Downhill finals.
Bas van Steenbergen (left), Wallace (right) and Hannah (middle).
Video by: Heather Young
With support from: Canyon USA
Photos by: Boris Beyer
