VIDEOS

Video: Revisiting a Year of Great MTB Memories in 'Reflections'

Dec 16, 2018
by EwiaProduction  
REFLECTIONS

by EwiaProduction
Views: 7,864    Faves: 93    Comments: 9



A short movie that “reflects” on great memories in one biker’s mind. From riding a dusty trail in the forest, fresh loam on a batch plant, flying in a bike park to a steep lines in the stone pits.

bigquotesIt doesn’t matter how good on bike you are or what bike your ride, we wanted to show what riding is for me. Simply enjoy the ride, nature and have fun wherever you like - that’s what freeride means for me and always will. The best part is that it has no boundaries.
Rider: Jakub Béreš


ewiaproduction

Photo by Andrej Grznar ewiaproduction
Photo by Andrej Grznar ewiaproduction

ewiaproduction

Photo by Andrej Grznar ewiaproduction
ewiaproduction

Photo by Andrej Grznar ewiaproduction

Photo by Andrej Grznar ewiaproduction

Video and photography by Andrej Grznár - EWIA Production
Rider: Jakub Béreš
Special Thanks: Bikepark Kálnica, All the shapers in Martinské Hole

Must Read This Week
Field Test: Stumpjumper vs Remedy vs Process vs Bronson vs SB150
92978 views
The 2018 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
83352 views
Racing Rumors 2.0: Gwin, the Athertons, & More
60246 views
Handlebar Width vs Handling - Are Your Bars Too Wide?
60241 views
Win an ENVE M730 Wheelset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
51622 views
Field Test: Giant Trance Advanced 29
47023 views
A Homemade Hack Puts Pins on the Shoes Instead of the Pedals - Thoughts?
44597 views
Field Test: Cannondale Habit Carbon
41187 views

1 Comment

  • + 3
 Marzocchi lives!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.026459
Mobile Version of Website