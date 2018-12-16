Video: Revisiting a Year of Great MTB Memories in 'Reflections'

A short movie that “reflects” on great memories in one biker’s mind. From riding a dusty trail in the forest, fresh loam on a batch plant, flying in a bike park to a steep lines in the stone pits.
It doesn’t matter how good on bike you are or what bike your ride, we wanted to show what riding is for me. Simply enjoy the ride, nature and have fun wherever you like - that’s what freeride means for me and always will. The best part is that it has no boundaries.
Rider: Jakub Béreš
Video and photography by Andrej Grznár - EWIA Production Rider: Jakub Béreš Special Thanks: Bikepark Kálnica, All the shapers in Martinské Hole
