Video: Reynolds, Fedko and Kaudela Get Huge Air on the Updated Audi Nines Course

Sep 9, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesThe 2020 edition of the Audi Nines presented by Falken is currently underway! Get a first glimpse of the course with Sam Reynolds, Clemens Kaudela, and Erik Fedko!

In collaboration with Bikepark Idarkopf, a crack team of top international riders has gathered in a repurposed stone quarry in Germany’s Hunsrück-Nahe bike region for a session of the superlative kind.

In the GoPro Course Preview, fans can get an exclusive first look at this year’s out-of-this-world mountain bike venue.Audi Nines


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Clemens Kaudela Erik Fedko Sam Reynolds


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Trek Slash - Now With Snack Storage
87593 views
Cane Creek Announces the DB Kitsuma Shock
71250 views
Must Watch: Tom Van Steenbergen Hits 3 World Firsts in 'Wild West'
66858 views
Quiz: Can You Guess the Bike Brands in these 40 Pixelated Logos?
56888 views
First Ride: Privateer's New 141 Trail Bike - Across The Pond Beaver
51479 views
Bike Check: The 100% European Bike Project Build With an Unreleased Fork - Across the Pond Beaver 2020
43758 views
Throwback Thursday: 7 Cool Things From Eurobike That Never Made It Big
35950 views
The Complete 2021 Trek Slash Lineup Compared - Across the Pond Beaver
34721 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 ^stoke level seems to be high with these guys... great work with the builds and now get the riding started so that we can start partying at the fences Wink
  • 1 1
 What a dizzying coarse, can not wait to see them bust out the big tricks.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007232
Mobile Version of Website