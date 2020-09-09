Video: Reynolds, Fedko and Kaudela Get Huge Air on the Updated Audi Nines Course

The 2020 edition of the Audi Nines presented by Falken is currently underway! Get a first glimpse of the course with Sam Reynolds, Clemens Kaudela, and Erik Fedko!



In collaboration with Bikepark Idarkopf, a crack team of top international riders has gathered in a repurposed stone quarry in Germany’s Hunsrück-Nahe bike region for a session of the superlative kind.



In the GoPro Course Preview, fans can get an exclusive first look at this year’s out-of-this-world mountain bike venue. — Audi Nines