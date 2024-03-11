Video: Rhys Verner Prepares for the 2024 EDR Season.

Join us in the world of Rhys Verner, a force to be reckoned with on the Enduro World Series. We take you behind the scenes as Rhys prepares for the upcoming race season, blending the worlds of biking and skiing in the stunning landscapes of the North Shore of Vancouver and Squamish.
Fresh off one of his most successful seasons yet, Rhys is ready to push his limits even further, riding his Druid
. This race-winning machine is the perfect companion for Rhys as he refines his skills and explores the diverse terrains that define his training grounds.Rider: Rhys Verner Video: Magnus Manson Music: "Benzi Box" by MF Doom