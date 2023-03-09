Video: Richie Rude Marks his Return to DH & 12 Years with Yeti in 'Roots Run Deep'

Mar 9, 2023
by Yeti Cycles  

When it comes to the Yeti Cycle’s heritage and people who have helped build the Turq legend, Richie Rude is as close to the top as it gets. He was not the first, nor the last, but Richie Rude has been a part of the Yeti family for over a decade — 12 years to be exact, and we have grown instep, transitioning from DH to Enduro nine years ago. So, yeah, when it comes to Richie and Yeti Cycles, Roots Run Deep.

Passion

The first thing you might notice about Richie is his passion for riding bikes. No, scratch that — you’ll first notice how quiet he is, like, super quiet. If you’re lucky, you might get him to crack a smile. Hot tip from Jared Graves: make a fart joke. Beyond that, you’ll find someone who just really loves bikes. And this has pretty much always been the case. Following the lead of Richard Rude Sr., Richie quickly took to the bike, creating ramps, berms, and drops in his New England backyard.

Richard and Karen kindled that fire, and their son quickly found himself amongst the top riders in the sport, winning the UCI DH Junior World Championship in 2013. Despite his success in DH, Richie made the call to stick with Yeti, Jared Graves, and lead mechanic Shaun Hughes to give Enduro a go. The rest is history.

bigquotesSurrounding yourself with the right people is key. From the team staff to a mechanic, it can really be important when it comes down to it. Yeti has always felt so welcoming and share my passion for racing.Richie Rude


Team Yeti


One thing is clear: put that kid on a bike in literally any situation, and he is in his element, whether it’s between the tape on the world stage, coaching local groms, or jibbing in the trailhead parking lot.

To date, Rude has amassed 30 podiums, totaling 19 wins, and 2 Enduro World Series Titles.

These are the days you train for

The 2022 season began with Rude and Melamed battling neck and neck for the top spot leading into Whistler — a location that has garnered big wins or mid-pack finishes for Rude. The last time he raced there was in 2019, when he ran away with the lead and put 55 seconds on the field. Jump to 2022, Jesse and Richie were first and second going into the final stage, where a mechanical set Richie back to 93rd place on the stage and 44th on the day. Shortly after, Rude laid the hammer down in the final two stages at his home mountain and won the Burke EWS amongst his family and friends. The very next weekend, Rude lost his 21-second lead at Sugarloaf when a crash on Stage 4 led to a fractured shoulder blade.

Nerves are good. That’s how you know you care.



The last few years have been wildly successful for Rude, but after two consecutive second place overalls in 2021 and 2022, yet a thirst remains for the chance at a third title.

Where would I be now?

Silly season, aka team rumor time, aka contract season. There are so, so many factors involved in choosing your racing team. Of course, Rude’s longtime friends and Yeti staff, Hughes and Graves were a major factor in staying put but after nearly a decade of racing Enduro, the potential for a new challenge was a massive draw. And so began the conversation about bringing back a bike we have/had long retired.

After the dust had settled on contract negotiation, Rude has signed on with Yeti Cycles through 2025 and a DH bike was once again born.

bigquotesWhen Richie mentioned he wanted to race DH again, our whole product and engineering team rallied around a single goal – create a bike that makes Richie faster. We didn’t talk about the cost, or even how many we could sell, we simply created the fastest bike we could. We’re stoked to be part of Richie’s journey to race DH again.Chris Conroy


bigquotes“It’s been humbling seeing Yeti work hard to bring a DH race bike to life without compromise. After leaving the sport almost ten years ago it’s exciting to get the opportunity to be involved with another Yeti Special Project.

Racing enduro over the past decade has been really fulfilling, but I am eager to explore DH again. I want to push myself at higher speeds and get in tune with that DH mentality again and ideally bring those benefits over to enduro. When it comes down to it, I just want to get on a DH bike again and have some fun.”Richie Rude


Adding this in to further fuel the armchair speculation - Ed.


180 Comments

  • 599 2
 This is so cool! Props to Yeti for that move, I hope he smashes it!*


*...in Downhill.
  • 152 1
 Downhill is in for a rude awakening
  • 51 4
 I hear your new bike sponsor, Canyon, makes an excellent DH rig. Don't you fancy a go aswell?
  • 32 0
 @Mtmw: I'd like to see a continuation of Rude VS Melamed VS Moir VS Maes - but on DH bikes! Maes has already won a DH world cup - in 2018 if memory serves - and Moir has a P2 under his belt. If these four decided to take on DH, things could get spicy.
  • 14 0
 @Muscovir: I fully support this goading.
  • 8 0
 @Muscovir: Jesse absolutely said he is interested in the next few years while on the downtime podcast
  • 5 27
flag mininhi (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Its an Overpriced carbon Norco shore
  • 82 0
 @Muscovir: I do! But I have way less of a base to stand compared to Richie. I don't think I could just come in and do well, and I don't like to suck at things. So it would take a much larger commitment from me, not saying it will never happen, but it won't be just a quick "oh there's a downhill race lets do it."
  • 2 0
 @Mtmw: Agreed…It’s gonna be good.
  • 14 0
 @JesseMelamed: Appreciate how humble you are but there is absolutely no chance you'd suck at it. Goodluck this season either way!
  • 6 0
 @JesseMelamed: this dude would absolutely smash 99.9+% of DH fields and is so humble about it.
  • 7 0
 @JesseMelamed: Well, I would claim that your Dh performance at the summer series speaks enough that you could be competitive in Dh. Beating pro Dh riders like Mark and Finn is quite impressive, to say the least.
  • 1 0
 @JesseMelamed:You should definitely give it a go. There are going to be Enduro races at a few venues where the Downhill races are going to be. You could always go out in B practice to check out the course. No pressure at all, just a bunch of smiles at the bottom of the hill for you.
  • 119 0
 Richie and Sam Hill both looking at coming back to DH, what a year to look forward to
  • 19 0
 They Discovered the love again I suppose
  • 75 2
 That's great to see. Whether you're a fan of Richie or a hater, the dude is fast and brings excitement! It would be awesome to see how he stacks up against the best in the DH business.
  • 36 0
 Semi-Retiring from Enduro and switching to DH for the fun of it. Who saw that coming?
  • 9 20
flag Muscovir (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 "wheter you're a fan or a hater"

LOL. As if there wasn't anything in between those two extremes...
  • 8 43
flag weebleswobbles (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Used to be a fan. Till he got tested and proven a cheat.
  • 2 2
 @airtym: damn, Jesse really get to him eh
  • 80 5
 Aging pros semi-retiring to DH. I guess DH is the new Enduro.
  • 45 0
 full circle
  • 47 0
 Richie just turned 28 I believe
  • 50 1
 @davetrumpore: Dang. He better get some DH results quick. He's only got a couple more years before he's relegated to ebikes.
  • 5 0
 “Aging”. At 28. I suppose technically a it’s true. I mean, we are all aging. But something about the spirit of what you’re trying to say doesn’t ring true.
  • 3 5
 @TheR: after about 30-35 muscles start wasting away if they are not actively exercised. DNA replication accuracy also degrades as well.
  • 6 0
 @TheR: I mostly meant it as a joke, but then I got curious. So I pulled up a random rider list for DH and EWS (Leogang and Tweed Valley from last year). Median birth year was 1997 for DH and 1995 for EWS. (Richie was born in '95)
  • 5 1
 @dirtyburger: Yes. But he’s still a few years away from that, and it also supposes that the muscles are not actively exercised, which obviously wouldn’t be the case here. Regardless, once athletes get into their 30s, they can lose a step.

@toast22663 All good. I wasn’t trying to be harsh. Your comment just kind of made me chuckle. So if you meant it as a bit of a joke, mission accomplished. But man, to be 28 again …
  • 1 3
 @TheR: oh for sure. But for high level athlete types you’d be working uphill against biology after about 25. Not to mention that you’ve probably been shredding since birth so there’s just way more wear and tear (just look at pro skaters in their 20s! Knee rebuilds for days!)

The point about muscle degradation being that then you have to use valuable time actively working just to keep them there, while all the young guns are out having fun on their bikes without worry all while honing their bike handling craft while doing it!

I wish I had younger knees and ankles too! :’(
  • 1 0
 @dirtyburger: Look at the ages of the worlds best boxers. I’m sure you’re right to a degree but skill counts and they aren’t 25 - as a rule.
  • 1 1
 @dirtyburger: I don't know where you are getting you physiology information from but it is not 100% correct. The main reason the data says 25 is sample size and sample pool. As people get older they do less so you are taking a data pool from a different sample pool with less elite athletes. Two things that will naturally slow in any human with age is bone density and the mitotic cell cycle in skeletal muscle tissue - which means mitochondria reproduction slows too.

All you have to do is stay engaged and those issues are largely mitigated - with the exception of the cell cycle clock (this is why recovering and healing is an issue). I believe that is what limits the ability of a 40 year old to "stay" at the same level as a 25 year old for a full season. But at any given race the single race day performance potential of an elite 25 year old and elite 40 year old are equal.
  • 59 3
 Yeti DH Bike review tomorrow?
  • 98 2
 I wish.
  • 48 0
 @mikekazimer:

...I was little bit taller
I wish I was a baller
I wish I had a girl who looked good
I would call her
I wish I had a rabbit in a hat with a bat
And a six four Impala
  • 2 0
 @funkzander: thank you for the laugh
  • 41 1
 looks like a high pivot design & the sixfinity platform? excited to see the new DH bike!
  • 14 46
flag hamncheez (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 high pivot horst link. Looks like a session is back in style!
  • 14 34
flag hamncheez (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Why all the downvotes??? Its literally the same design as the Session. It might even be a concentric rear pivot, just like the Trek, instead of a Horst link.

p.vitalmtb.com/photos/inline/basic/richierudeyetiprototypeDHbike.jpg
  • 83 0
 @hamncheez: I remember my first time in the Pinkbike comments section
  • 12 0
 @souknaysh: hahahaha
  • 11 1
 @hamncheez: because their website says its based off their sixfinity design yeticycles.com/technology/special-projects
  • 2 9
flag mammal (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @hamncheez: on the Yeti website they already have a clear image of the rear end. It's got a horst link.
  • 6 7
 @mammal: But if there's no unnecessarily complicated rear suspension platform, how will they justify charging "yeti prices"?
  • 11 3
 @Drew-O: Have they ever justified that?
  • 8 0
 @mammal: This photo does not tell it's a horst link, it still can be a 6-bar, pivot on the frame is hidden.
So, since it's a Yeti, it will be a 6-bar for sure Razz Seatube is unnecessarily thick for a classical 4-bar.
  • 6 0
 @mammal: I initially agreed with you, but i think while it looks like a horst link, it is actually a sixfinity platform. If you look closely, it looks like there's a tunnel through the frame that would allow a linkage to join a lower link and the rocker link together. Much MUCH cleaner application of the sixfinity that the 160e.

It also looks to me like that idler pulley might change position based on suspension travel, so that's cool.
  • 8 0
 @Darwin66: their website says it's sixfinity
  • 7 0
 If yeti continues to expand new horizons, does this mean we can get a dedicated xc bike from yeti as well?
  • 1 2
 @hamncheez: I don't think the looks like a session it too unjustified, it does very much resemble one even if there is a 6 bar hidden in there, also looks alot like the Hope HB916 and Norco Shore, probably going to see alot more of this layout high pivot just like we see alot of of horst link, it works so alot of people will use it.
  • 1 2
 I can't spot a six pivot but there is definitely no concentric pivot at the rear axle. Yeti being Yeti, I was actually expecting some sliders somewhere in the design. But if there are already six pivots, some would probably comment that having sliders too would possibly overcomplate matters. And still make it look like a Session indeed. With all Sessions between 7 and 10 being so different, something soon looks like some Session.
  • 2 4
 @hamncheez: It's getting ridiculous, isn't it? Almost like you killed someones pokemon.
  • 35 0
 REVIVE THE 303DH!
  • 21 0
 I'm not a huge Yeti fan, but I seriously hope they make this DH bike sick and interesting, like their legacy deserves. They've had some of the coolest DH projects in the past, and I'm looking forward to seeing some detailed pics of that rig. All I can see from the video is High-Pivot Something Something.
  • 2 21
flag mammal (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Well, that's a bit of a let down. Yeti has a clear image of the bike on their site, and it looks like a standard HP Horst bike. BORRRRRRING!
  • 6 0
 @mammal: I thought sixfinity was a 6-bar?
  • 5 0
 @mammal: I think it's a lot more than a "Boring" horst link. The upper rocker appears to have multiple links and it looks like there is a big link going through the seat tube driving the rocker links that is likely attached to a small lower link. I'd be willing to bet 6 bar.
  • 7 0
 @Speedgoat9: it's a 6 bar, it's on their website
  • 7 1
 I guarantee one thing, they will make it expensive
  • 4 1
 @Speedgoat9: Well that's definitely a bit more interesting than I first thought.
  • 1 2
 @souknaysh: You need more than 6 figures to afford it. 6 bar = 6 figures
  • 23 0
 He flows like water down the trail, effortless-looking smoothness and speed.
  • 11 0
 So good to see him ride, it's almost therapeutic.
  • 10 1
 Interesting take. When I watch him race it reminds me of hulk smashing things. Still effective but more like a brick shithouse bulldozing everything in its path. In this video though I would agree with you.
  • 7 0
 @wilsonians: Yeah, I agree with you. This dude puts down so much power. It is also beautiful to see, but I typically don’t think of him as flowing effortlessly like water.
  • 2 0
 @TheR: Agree. Seems like normally he's hulk smash and torque. But in this video he is smooth-city.
  • 5 0
 @jkwilliamz: I've seen him race in person. He is super smooth, but can turn on the "Hulk Smash" when needed.
  • 3 0
 @wilsonians: he's an incredibly skilled rider. I think the hulk smash style is just race mode in enduro which seems to work you gotta admit.
  • 1 0
 @wilsonians: That's still flowing like water, lots of water.
  • 18 0
 Damn, that was filmed so well - kudos to the team that put that together. 2min opener had be freagin' amped, and the rest flowed so well.
  • 2 0
 I’m wondering where that first segment was filmed…
  • 10 0
 @sfarnum: North Conway New Hampshire. Well worth a visit
  • 1 0
 @davetrumpore:
  • 1 0
 @davetrumpore: Thanks!
  • 2 0
 @sfarnum: Cathedral Ledge
  • 11 0
 The Yeti DH world cup videos back in late 2000s were so fun to watch. Blenkinsop, Graves and others smashing it. Then Gwin on the 303DH before signing with Trek in 2010? Such a cool company. Glad they're getting back into Downhill!!!!
  • 13 3
 I didn't think I'd see a new yeti dh bike in my life. Buck wild. Maybe DH is in for a resurgence now everyone is starting to realise how awful enduro is as a spectator/broadcast sport?
  • 2 0
 It hink it's pretty obvious that regardless of what direction DH goes from now on there is gonig to be a lot more money in it. Even if it isn't the product that we have enjoyed through redbull it is going to be an exciting sport to be in over the next few years.
  • 2 0
 @inside-plus: I'm hoping Redbull steps up the quality of the Crankworx DH races - I think there have been hints this will be the case!
  • 10 0
 With enduro....sorry edr ,changing to one day,repeated stages at venues shared with other events you can see why some eperienced riders are less than thrilled.
  • 2 0
 I guess some brands are going to revive their downhill programm for not missing out on the coverage discovery (eso) can deliver.
  • 3 0
 Totally. You do wonder how much of this is Richie and Sam deciding they just want a change, and how much of it is due to the change from EWS to EDR and what other changes they're less-than-stoked on. All pure speculation on my part, I know nothing.
  • 11 0
 Richie is worth his weight in gold in making people want buy Yetis. And that's a lot of gold.
  • 6 0
 I have never before wanted a yeti but a yeti dh bike is something I would seriously covet
  • 4 0
 That's 5.9 million USD by todays prices. You're probably not far off tbh.
  • 1 0
 @j-t-g: the last time I wanted a Yeti was when they made DH bikes. Excited to see the new one!
  • 10 0
 Well that was unexpected.
  • 8 0
 Can't wait to see Sound of Speed II on a dual crown - www.youtube.com/watch?v=OU137N1hvAY
  • 4 0
 Good god that was incredible. Thanks, now I need to get my bike out.
  • 4 0
 I love it. The DH bike looks sick and fast and I really hope to see Richie racing it soon.

There are many great riders, so many to name here, some fast as hell, some trowing flips and tricks like a frisbee. I am a huge fan of all of them. But for me in the end of the day my personal hero is Richie. A humble and quiet giant. I totally don´t get it when he rides a bike, it makes no sense to me but I want to do it like that! Really outstanding ability to smash the trails.
  • 8 0
 RüDH
  • 9 3
 If Richie wins a Worldcup that would be a huge feather in his cap. I don't believe Yeti has ever taken a win in Elites?
  • 20 0
 Blenki would like a word...
  • 20 0
 Sam Blenkinsop won in 2008 at Schladming on Yeti
  • 12 0
 @JamesKROZ: As would Missy Giove
  • 5 0
 Rennie on the DH-9?
  • 4 0
 @pjm511: One of the biggest wins in the sport considering he beat Sam Hill and Brendog that day. Man I'd love to see Blenky back on a Yeti, he's just never fired like he did with them.
  • 3 0
 @jgoldfield: Giove didn't win until she was on Volvo Cannondale
  • 1 0
 @fwp39: Ah, right you are
  • 4 0
 this is so sweet! I mean, I just moved go Colorado, and am thinking I will need a DH bike for the summer park season! all I need now is for my Tax return to be like $25,000 so I can get in line for one of these beasts!
  • 3 0
 If you have an enduro bike, I'd recommend you use that for a season of park DH here before trying a full DH. Trestle is an amazing DH park, but there's no world cup level wide open track. You still might find a DH bike to be a little too cumbersome on their trails.
  • 3 0
 @reindeln: as much as my interest in the DH bike was 99% meant to make the joke above, I appreciate the advice. I do find the DH bike in Whislter to be more useful on the tight steep tech trails like Goats, Tech Noir, Ride Dont slide and others, more so than big cruiser lines like Dirt Merchant and Aline. so if Trestle has anything steep and tech, I will likely look to build up a DH come summer. cheers!
  • 3 0
 @Mtbdialed: Trestle definitely doesn't have anything steep and tech enough to justify a DH bike. There are bits and pieces of the Trestle DH trail that are almost there, but most of it is too flat to carry the speed you want on a DH bike. I go to most of the bike parks in CO and the only place that has more than one or two trails that really work for a DH bike is probably Granby Ranch. That place has a lot less vertical overall, but there is some serious chunk in there. Keystone probably has some decent DH bike terrain too. Vail has a couple of steep tech trails, as do Snowmass and Crested Butte. But if you want to sample more than just one or two trails at each of them, I would for sure recommend a decent enduro bike as that would be much more versatile and fun.
  • 2 0
 @BuckNasty44904: word has it Aspen Snowmass is (are?) trying to be a world class riding center & bike park. Don’t be surprised if there’s a World Cup-class track in the next few years!
  • 5 0
 With full knowledge of the shit storm this post will create. Kudos to Discovery for coordinating the Enduro and DH races so that teams can do both.
  • 4 1
 Teams maybe can, but riders can't anymore
  • 3 0
 TO each his own. Thumbs up for Ritchie. whatever the dude wants to do ...let him! As for the bike.... looks like a MUTT..
A COMMENCAL/ TREK SESSION/YETI/NOMAD/YETI. -------WHICH is pretty cool! go yeti/rude/graves..
  • 4 0
 Exciting times ahead to enjoy, whatever the discipline the Rude will be there or there abouts.
  • 5 0
 stoked to see Richie smash it at the races this year!
  • 5 0
 seems like a good down to earth fellow. good for the growth of the sport
  • 5 0
 The 303 rises from the ashes!!!
  • 1 1
 Let’s hope not, that thing weighed more than a eBike
  • 2 0
 @OriginalSquidy: At this point given the linkage...It'll be the 606...
  • 2 0
 Let's not get too carried away here, It's not unlike Yeti and Richie to put a double crown on an Enduro bike and whoop ass. Either way it's a high pivot yeti and it looks beautifull.
  • 1 0
 Isn’t Wade Boggs that did Rampage on his yeti?
  • 1 0
 @insode-plus
Sorry, Wade was a baseball player.
Reed Boggs
  • 1 0
 @slayersxc17: Yeah I remember that
  • 4 0
 Yeti helped pioneer US DH and it’s rad to see them back at it with one of our fastest behind the bars
  • 4 0
 I'd love to see Richie at Fort Bill. Sprinting top to bottom, smashing into everything!
  • 1 0
 So, is it a Horst Link or something else? These guys writing about Sixfinity, but it looks totally different to the 160E: favbike.de/news/yeti-dh-prototyp-rueckkehr-zum-downhill-mit-neuem-high-pivot-bike-und-richie-rude
  • 5 0
 Boss move!
  • 4 0
 Would be rad to watch Richie slay DH again!
  • 2 0
 no speculation like armchair speculation. people are only good at stuff their livelyhood doesn't depend on. once they go commercial it turns to shit.
  • 4 1
 So good to see Yeti brings DH back again!!!! Now please REVIVE THE YETI DJ!
  • 3 0
 Yessssss!!!! well done Yeti with the video, racing is gonna be soooooo good this year. Cant wait!!
  • 4 0
 And voila! One of the most beautiful dh bikes ever conceived. Love it.
  • 4 0
 Who let Matt Damon on a DH bike?
  • 4 1
 Looks like a S...asquatch.
  • 3 0
 Stand by for another DH bike review! Sweet!
  • 4 0
 hell yes.
  • 3 0
 Nice! Finally we'll see a DH bike from Yeti again
  • 2 0
 Saw the alloy switch infinity DH mule in the WBP a few years ago - looked really cool. Glad to see them get back into DH.
  • 3 0
 Yeti might be cool again! Can't wait to see the new DH bike.
  • 2 0
 have to think with his enduro background and physique, the new DH format suits him quite well.
  • 4 1
 "We didn’t talk about the cost" color me not suprised.
  • 4 0
 My next DH frame
  • 3 0
 I love it. So hyped to see what he can do on a proper DH rig.
  • 3 0
 That was a really video Yeti! Good luck to Richie this season, Smash it !!
  • 3 0
 Lots of big name enduro guys going back to DH This will be awesome to see!
  • 3 0
 Awesome to to this US brand and US racing back where they belong
  • 3 0
 Looks like Shimano will finally launch the new Saint line.
  • 2 0
 The new DH race format will suit him well, wonder if that's why he's intrigued?
  • 3 0
 First Sam Hill and now Richie! Im looking forward to this season!
  • 9 7
 Frame only, $6000 USD....Frame, only $6000 USD
  • 3 0
 speed and power
  • 2 0
 Does yeti take car trade ins on New bikes?
  • 2 0
 It doesn’t have a slider, I don’t get it
  • 1 1
 Good thing Levy just spoke about, in the PB podcast, having less Shredits. (Swelling music).
  • 2 0
 SB200
  • 2 0
 wow
  • 1 2
 Will be fast bike when that 40 starts leaking on the brakes due to their horrible bushing tolerances. Lol hope Richie kills it. I do need a new dh bike.
  • 1 0
 There's just nothing like New England! I miss that riding.
  • 6 5
 looks like norco shore
  • 1 3
 I was going to say the same... A Norco Shore but in carbon and with the Yeti label on it... and surely a LOT more expensive than the Norco.
  • 6 6
 No water bottles on DH bikes, wise move.
  • 9 10
 Will his dh bike have a bottle cage?

Asking for a friend
  • 4 1
 A cooler in the downtube
  • 1 1
 @bgoldstone: what about some bling?
  • 2 3
 Do dentists ride dh bikes?
  • 3 2
 They do not ride them, they collect them.
  • 3 1
 @Monkeyass: we had a dentist come in to buy a glory, he wanted to use it to commute to work. kid ya not.
  • 2 4
 Sam Hill rode that last line way faster on a 26" demo in Follow Me!
  • 1 4
 I guess "Roots run deep" beat out "Root canal"....just sayin'
  • 1 4
 High pivot session
Below threshold threads are hidden





