Uncut POV - Onboard with Richie



OneUp challenged Richie to a race down their local track, Angry Midget in Squamish.Starting at the back of the pack, could Richie pass and beat the whole office (6 riders)? It's a fast, narrow trail with almost no good passing spots.Spoiler alert, he's RICHIE f*cking RUDE!