Video: Richie Schley Delivers Burritos to Rampage Riders Using Drones
Oct 24, 2019
by
James Smurthwaite
Red Bull Rampage Diggers work really hard! Richie Schley and Maverik wanted to reward them with BonFire Burritos but we had to get creative...
Maverick Adventure's First Stop
Regions in Article
Virgin
Posted In:
Videos
Andreu Lacondeguy
Richie Schley
Tyler Mccaul
Red Bull Rampage
2 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
stevil-1
(30 mins ago)
Ha ha thats rad.
[Reply]
1
0
bigtim
(1 mins ago)
I thought he might have Taco'd his wheel, but no, it was a burrito.
[Reply]
