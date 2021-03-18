Video: Ride Concepts Announces Hellion Elite Flat Pedal Shoe

Mar 18, 2021
by Ride Concepts  
Follow our Band of Hellions as they unleash from urban monotony.


PRESS RELEASE: Ride Concepts

Serious grip. Serious fun.

Mountain biking doesn’t have to be so damn serious. Oftentimes, we just need a release from the daily routine whether it’s a job, school, home or worse — a pandemic. That’s where we find the bike, seek out a worthy local trail, and if we’re lucky a couple of good buddies to chase and indulge with us in our mental mischief.


While the riding itself doesn’t need to be so serious, that doesn’t mean the gear we use shouldn’t be. Plus, flats are just more fun.

Introducing Hellion Elite, the first performance low-top in the Ride Concepts line to feature the proprietary soft and grippy Rubber Kinetics | DST 4.0 MAX GRIP rubber compound. Whether you’re a beginner or everyday rider, when the day calls for giving it everything you’ve got, Hellion Elite steadfastly awaits battle.



Hellion Elite Technology
An in-depth look at the key features that make up the Hellion Elite.


The seriously fun but technical Hellion Elite checks all the boxes in terms of fit, grip and protection.



Fit and Form
Recognizing that the anatomical foot shapes of men and women are vastly different, Hellion Elite uses gender-specific lasting (the three-dimensional mold of a foot) to deliver a precise fit and flex for both men and women. The shape of the last determines the shape of the shoe including factors such as the toe shape, heel width and height, and forefoot width.



Rubber and Outsole

You asked. We answered. The Rubber Kinetics | DST 4.0 MAX GRIP rubber compound with hexagon outsole delivers increased pedal feel and grip, making Hellion Elite the go-to for the utmost connection to the pedal regardless of conditions.


Comfort and Protection

The Hellion Elite features a new two-panel microfiber synthetic upper that is lightweight, abrasion resistant and doesn’t soak up water. On the inside, a new antibacterial mesh lining helps to decrease that everyday odor.

The EVA midsole provides additional comfort and shock absorption on the pedal. An abrasion resistant toe cap with TPU toe protection wards off enemy fire. Finer details such as a gusset to keep the tongue in place and the nasty dirt out while an elastic lace tuck secures your laces.




Finally, the High Impact Zone Technology insole uses D3O’s impact absorbing material under the ball of the foot and heel to soak up the trail chatter, transferring less energy to your feet.

Hellion Elite is available now in men’s US sizes 7-13 (with 14 and 15 available in black/charcoal) and UK 6-12 (with 13 and 14 available in black/charcoal) and women’s US sizes 5-10 (UK 4-9).


Hellion Elite Pricing
$140 MSRP US | $210 MSRP CAD
€150 SRP Europe | £130 RRP UK

Ride Concepts is a rider-owned bike footwear company based in Reno, NV. For more information, visit www.rideconcepts.com.

Photos by Trevor Lyden

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Shoes Ride Concepts


Must Read This Week
Winner Announced: Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Replica Bike
166974 views
Tested: Does a Lockout Actually Make Climbing Faster?
86320 views
Spotted: A RockShox Blackbox Shock on Trek's High Pivot DH Bike
74853 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win Limited Edition DT Swiss 240 Hubs
57214 views
Slack Randoms: UCI Takes 'No Pleasure' in Hugging Ban, Adult Strider Bikes & Rachel Atherton's Car Crash
50440 views
Updated: The Ultimate Guide to the 2021 Racing Season
40448 views
Rose Bikes Announces Price Increases of 8-12%
37553 views
Review: Manitou Mezzer Expert Fork
37358 views

34 Comments

  • 10 0
 Five ten grip? Yes / no? That’s the real question.
  • 5 0
 @CDT77 - apparently the DST 4.0 max grip is close but not quite as grippy. I have the new 510 freerider pros and they are very nice.
  • 3 0
 Here’s the mix I’m looking for: old 5.10 grip and durability, new 5.10 sustainability measures, Bontrager fit guarantee, lace covers, and $150 max price tag. Oh, and a size 48. Smile
  • 2 0
 I'd say it's very close to, not sure if the same, but surely enough. At least what I can say about Lifewires. For me RCs are more comfy, better priced, I'd say lighter and better ventilated than Freeriders Pro. I have them few months, but the quality seems to be really good which was the reason I moved from 5.10 and despite riding in snow and mud, there wasn't a single pedal slip all the time. Sole is nicely stiff and supportive, my toes has more room and the sizing in cms reflects reality so you don't have to be nerd about the brand to know you have to go size larger in these and 2 sizes in those
  • 2 0
 I have the TNT's which have the same 4.0 rubber sole and I'd say it has 85% of the grip of 5.10 stealth. Still enough that I have to lift my foot to reposition, but not quite as locked-in feeling as 5.10. The quality and comfort is exceptionally good. I'm still on the fence about buying again or going back to 5.10.
  • 4 1
 A message to all biking shoes companies:
WE WANT REPLACEABLE SOLES ON FLAT SHOES!
It feels so wasteful to get rid of perfectly good shoes cause the soles are chewed up by the pins and have lost their grip. The old FiveTens impacts had that feature but it disappeared once they were bought out by Adidas...
  • 2 0
 I sent my 5.10 Contacts to the local climbing shoe repair shop. They ground off the old sole and glued on a nice 5.10 dot sole which I think is what they use for their approach shoes. Its proven to be way more durable (lasting several seasons), and it only cost 45$. The original contact soles kinda sucked and didn't last one season. I'm about 50% of the year in these shoes, clipped in the other half.
  • 4 1
 As an owner of the RC Powerline line shoes I can say they have the worst grip out of any shoes I have ever owned. They are so bad I rode most of last season in a pair of Vans. Got 5Tens on the way.
  • 1 0
 I had a pair of Powerlines and returned them after 2-3 rides. This is 100% my experience.
  • 2 0
 I had a pair of Powerlines and returned them after 2-3 rides. The DST 4.0 is nowhere near the grip of Fivetens and I was constantly slipping pedals on rough bouncy descents. However the shoes were incredibly comfy and the the quality was superb, way better than the 5/10’s and Giros I’d ridden prior. For the record I am riding on DMR V12’s and am constantly replacing worn out pins.
  • 1 0
 Im with you. I found bontragers ok but I've settled on unparallel at the moment - same grip as 510s, loooovely!!
  • 4 0
 Nice idea with the footbeds, but high probability I'll want more support and chuck em for some superfeet
  • 3 2
 my opinion on ride concepts:
break in time: took about 3 rides and they were very uncomfortable the first 3 rides the tongue was very stiff
Grip: 10/10 never slip pedals and sometimes stick to the pins
Durability: 9/10 these shoes are so bulletproof the only thing that isnt very tough are the laces but those can be replaced
Style: 8/10 only reason is they dont have a ton of colorways
Company:10/10 i love the company especially cause they started locally in truckee, much better customer service than fivetens
comfort: 9/10 very comfortable shoes but they are a little heavy
  • 3 1
 - is grip similar to 5/10s ?

- are they water resistant?

- is there a high boot version?

We need answers to real questions
  • 2 0
 RC Hellions - best flat pedal shoes in the market. Perfect fit, light weight, excellent grip, and excellent toe box impact protection!
  • 1 0
 If they fit. I wanted to give them a go but the fit was terrible.
  • 2 0
 I think at least 5 new riding shoes have been released since I have gotten mine, in less than half a year as well. I don't need more things making me re-think my decisions.
  • 3 0
 Great looking shoe in non-obnoxious colorways. Thank you!
  • 3 0
 alright but is it maxx grip?
  • 1 0
 Finally a decent looking shoe to complete with 5.10. they need to lose the ugly logo though, really ruins it. I'll still try a pair if they grip good though
  • 3 2
 Don't think I'd want to wreck them by Mountain Biking on them. Look way too nice!!
  • 3 1
 And no laces cover again.... Am out.
  • 1 0
 Are they gonna sell that sole separately? I would buy it and put it in my five tens.
  • 1 0
 Now if they would just this tech to put cleat makers on there spd shoes ....great companySmile I’m not baggin on them at all
  • 2 1
 Flat shoes with BOA please? The Pearl Izumi ones look alright, wouldn’t mind more options though
  • 2 0
 The grip on the Pearl Izumi is terrible! I bought some and used them for a few rides. They were comfortable and made well, but the grip just wasn't up to par!
I have some Suplest flat pro and they are great! and also just got some Crank brothers Stamp boa, and am hoping they are going to be a good shoe also.
For comparisons sake, ive used free riders, free rider pro's, contacts, RC Hellion/Livewires, (the hellion were pretty good, better grip than the Livewire but the sole delaminated with in a month of use) NW clan, OWN and probably others that were shitty and I can't remember.
  • 1 0
 Vans....... Are you there...? I know you saw my Instagram post the other day...
  • 1 0
 How about launching a Hightop?
  • 1 0
 They have the wildcat that are hightop. That's what I use and I love them, they don't come with the grippier rubber though but I'm riding them with chromag daggah pedals and I don't think I could get any more grip.
  • 1 0
 These light cinnamon one's looks like "ti- ed-ger"! Nice!
  • 2 0
 Take my money!
  • 1 0
 Riding Transitions and they are awesome shoes!
  • 1 0
 ugly
  • 1 0
 Yes.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008816
Mobile Version of Website