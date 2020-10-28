Video: Ride Concepts Introduces the Grom Army, Featuring 7 Fast & Stylish 11-14 Year Olds

As Ride Concepts celebrates two years, we’ve been reflecting on how bikes have been a direct influence in making us the people we are today. Most of us were fortunate to be introduced to the bike at a young age- to feel the independence that the bike afforded us and the confidence that we built as our skills progressed.
It is with that driving foundation and commitment to the sport that we introduce our GROM ARMY: seven of the most diverse and badass youth mountain bikers on the planet.
They go bigger than your paycheck and won’t hesitate to steal your candy.
“Not only is riding my bike still a passion today, but riding with my son is the best part,” said Founder and CEO Brandon Dodd. “This was the most influential aspect in starting the company as quality gear and rider support for youth isn’t easy to come by.”
THE ARMY
|These kids aren’t just the future of mountain biking, they are the NOW!
-Basagoitia
Team Manager Paul Basagoitia, who began racing BMX at age 6, handpicked the riders in the GROM ARMY.
“They can shred everything you put in front of them- from big mountain lines to backflips at your local bike park and they’re winning races.”
Luke Mallen, Age 12
Downhill
@thosemallentwins
“My goal is to work hard to become a professional rider. Right now, I am trying all different types of riding, but in the future I hope to race a lot of dual slalom, spend time in the desert riding with friends and travel around the world to race downhill.”
Alex Mallen, Age 12
Downhill
@thosemallentwins
“My perfect day is to spend time with my family and friends doing what I love, which is riding bikes, skiing, fishing and jumping on trampolines.”
Max Clark, Age 12
Enduro
@max_rides_bikes
“My perfect day is no homework and a good MTB ride.”
Finley Kirschenmann, Age 13
Downhill and Dirt Jump
@finleykirschenmann
“A rainy day in Whistler is my perfect day. Shred all day, ride Top of the World, then come home to chicken wings.”
Fred LaRiviere, Age 13
Downhill and Dirt Jump
@fred_romeo
“People love my scrambled eggs”
Dane Jewett, Age 14
Enduro
@danerbomb
“Always trust yourself and you will be able to do anything”
Catch the GROM ARMY competing, creating edits and stashing their favorite candy in their fannies in the months to come.
For more on the GROM ARMY, check out www.rideconcepts.com.
Ride Concepts is a rider-owned bike footwear company based in Truckee, CA.
