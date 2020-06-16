Video: Greg Watts and the Straits Show Off Ride Concepts' Freeride Focussed Vice Flat Pedal Shoes

PRESS RELEASE: Ride Concepts
OUR UNDYING LOYALTY
The dirt can have a powerful grip on the mind, like an addiction manifesting itself until all other thought is pushed away.
Developed with Kyle Strait and our dirt jump, slopestyle and BMX athletes, Vice fills the void for a technical bike shoe for men, women and youth with unrivaled pedal feel and compliance- the everyday accomplice to your obsessions.
With numerous Crankworx and Red Bull Rampage championships across his dominating career in mountain biking, Kyle Strait needs little introduction. Few riders possess the vast skills required to dominate so many disciplines in the sport. We are proud to collaborate with Kyle on his signature Vice color. Influenced by his Strait Acres training compound in Southern California, Kyle’s shoe embodies his vices; riding every day, whether it's dirt jumps, slalom, downhill or pump track, and doing it with style.
Strait Signature Black/Gum
VICE TECHNOLOGY
Yeah, we know. It "looks like a skate shoe." But we wanted a modern, casual shoe that didn't compromise on useful features, pedal feel and durability. So we started by developing the RC Fuzion outsole- an inverse hexagon pattern designed to bring the pedal closer to the rider.
Sloped-angle inverse hexagons, varying in diameter from 9mm at the toe and heel to 7mm at the pedal contact area, allow the pedal to “inject” into the outsole for unrivaled sensitivity. Combined with our Rubber Kinetics DST 6.0 HIGH Grip rubber, the optimum balance of grip and durability is achieved.
Knowing your vices brings you closer to your obsession.
Accepting them makes you invincible.
VICE FEATURES & BENEFITS
• RC Fuzion outsole features sloped-angle inverse hexagons, varying in diameter from 9mm at the toe and heel to 7mm at the pedal contact area
• Rubber Kinetics | DST 6.0 HIGH GRIP rubber outsole
•
Suede upper is durable and protective
• Cup outsole design features 3mm EVA for additional shock absorption and comfort
• Perforated ventilation for breathability
• TPU toe protection
with rubber toe cap
• Fully gusseted tongue prohibits intake of dirt and debris
• D3O High Impact Zone Technology insole absorbs impact
VICE STYLES
VICE PRICING
Men's & Women's:
$100 MSRP US | $150 MSRP CAD | €100 RRP Europe | £89.95 SRP UK
Youth:
$80 MSRP US | $130 MSRP CAD | €80 RRP Europe | £64.95 SRP UK
Available now.
Ride Concepts is a rider owned bike footwear company based in Truckee, CA. For more info on Vice and us, check our website.
The Vice lasts longer, is a stronger built shoe, more heel protection, foot padding and all around durability. As someone who has ridden in both brands you can feel the connectivity difference to the pedal without loosing sensitivity completely unlike other mtb brands that feel like blocks. RC has figured how to make an awesome riding shoe that feels good!
They look a lot like vans, which make terrible riding shoes. Is the sole softer/gripper than the typical waffle?
Also the fat white band around the sole makes those of us who wear clown shoes (13+) look extra ridiculous. Just need to buy them in bright red...
