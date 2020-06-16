Video: Greg Watts and the Straits Show Off Ride Concepts' Freeride Focussed Vice Flat Pedal Shoes

Jun 16, 2020
by Ride Concepts  

PRESS RELEASE: Ride Concepts

OUR UNDYING LOYALTY

The dirt can have a powerful grip on the mind, like an addiction manifesting itself until all other thought is pushed away.

Developed with Kyle Strait and our dirt jump, slopestyle and BMX athletes, Vice fills the void for a technical bike shoe for men, women and youth with unrivaled pedal feel and compliance- the everyday accomplice to your obsessions.



With numerous Crankworx and Red Bull Rampage championships across his dominating career in mountain biking, Kyle Strait needs little introduction. Few riders possess the vast skills required to dominate so many disciplines in the sport. We are proud to collaborate with Kyle on his signature Vice color. Influenced by his Strait Acres training compound in Southern California, Kyle’s shoe embodies his vices; riding every day, whether it's dirt jumps, slalom, downhill or pump track, and doing it with style.

Strait Signature Black/Gum


VICE TECHNOLOGY

Yeah, we know. It "looks like a skate shoe." But we wanted a modern, casual shoe that didn't compromise on useful features, pedal feel and durability. So we started by developing the RC Fuzion outsole- an inverse hexagon pattern designed to bring the pedal closer to the rider.




Sloped-angle inverse hexagons, varying in diameter from 9mm at the toe and heel to 7mm at the pedal contact area, allow the pedal to “inject” into the outsole for unrivaled sensitivity. Combined with our Rubber Kinetics DST 6.0 HIGH Grip rubber, the optimum balance of grip and durability is achieved.

Knowing your vices brings you closer to your obsession.
Accepting them makes you invincible.






VICE FEATURES & BENEFITS
• RC Fuzion outsole features sloped-angle inverse hexagons, varying in diameter from 9mm at the toe and heel to 7mm at the pedal contact area 
• Rubber Kinetics | DST 6.0 HIGH GRIP rubber outsole
•  Suede upper is durable and protective
• Cup outsole design features 3mm EVA for additional shock absorption and comfort
• Perforated ventilation for breathability
• TPU toe protection  with rubber toe cap
• Fully gusseted tongue prohibits intake of dirt and debris
• D3O High Impact Zone Technology insole absorbs impact

VICE STYLES

Men's Charcoal and Camo

Women's Grey and Black


Youth Camo and Charcoal


VICE PRICING
Men's & Women's:
$100 MSRP US | $150 MSRP CAD | €100 RRP Europe | £89.95 SRP UK
Youth:
$80 MSRP US | $130 MSRP CAD | €80 RRP Europe | £64.95 SRP UK

Available now.

Ride Concepts is a rider owned bike footwear company based in Truckee, CA. For more info on Vice and us, check our website.

5 Comments

  • 4 0
 Hmmm Kyle Strait wears a size 13 and he looks pretty freaking awesome in them... and vans making terrible riding shoes? I’d have to disagree. Vans main problem is their compound isn’t stiff enough and falls apart easily. The actual waffle pattern has nothing to do with it. I’ve seen Kyle win Rampage in Vans. Hell I think he’s done every single one of them on Vans expect for last year. And now we introduce the new Vice! Which is not a Vans. It’s better.

The Vice lasts longer, is a stronger built shoe, more heel protection, foot padding and all around durability. As someone who has ridden in both brands you can feel the connectivity difference to the pedal without loosing sensitivity completely unlike other mtb brands that feel like blocks. RC has figured how to make an awesome riding shoe that feels good!
  • 2 2
 "open angled inverse hexagons" now that's science.

They look a lot like vans, which make terrible riding shoes. Is the sole softer/gripper than the typical waffle?

Also the fat white band around the sole makes those of us who wear clown shoes (13+) look extra ridiculous. Just need to buy them in bright red...
  • 2 0
 Ride Concept is the first brand I’ve ridden that outperforms my Five Tens. Looking forward to getting a set of these for casual wear.
  • 2 0
 Which model are you wearing? I've found the opposite.
  • 1 0
 Kyle off vans :0

Post a Comment



