Must Watch: Ride or Die - For Riders, By Riders

RIDER OWNED.
For Riders, By Riders.
Video // Mind Spark Cinema
Photography // Harookz
Words // Ride or Die
Ride or Die was created by a crew of friends gathered together on the Sunshine coast living the ultimate mountain biker’s dream. Everything we did revolved around biking. We not only vocalized ‘Ride or Die’ but we quickly began using sharpies to tag things around the house including fridges, pizza boxes, helmets, trucks and, of course, our bikes.
Once we shaped a logo we were stoked on, and printed out the first custom batch of stickers, there was no stopping where the Ride or Die logo would live and travel to. We rocked it, our buddies rocked it, and from there it gained massive popularity. We never had intentions of building a lifestyle brand out of what originated as an inside joke, but we saw an opportunity and ran with it. With the money earned we decided to use the funds towards projects in the bike community. We knew we had all of the resources to make something that the MTB world could get behind. With the motto, logo, filmers, and riders it was a perfect recipe for something fun.
Ride or Die grew to a point where we had enough money saved up to do a video project. Luckily our friends at the Coast Gravity Park believed in us enough to create a signature trail with us to film, and then later open to public.
Ride or Die is a collaboration between Ryan Howard, Logan Peat, Paul Genovese, and Nic Genovese. Ride or Die as a whole would not be possible without you—the consumer, supporter, and friend.
Thank you to everyone supporting Ride or Die, here is our first video project. Funded by riders, for riders.
The "Ride or Die" trail will be opening soon at Coast Gravity Park for everyone to enjoy. It will act as an extension to the infamous "Coastal Cruise" trail and connect you directly to “Flight Deck” or “Pay Dirt”. To purchase tickets and visit the park, visit the CGP website.
In the evenings, after the riding and shooting were finished, Aaron LaRocque took it upon himself to sketch a drawing of the new trail. We loved it so much that we made it into a t-shirt. Aaron is the mastermind behind most of our designs.
You can buy the t-shirt and more from our website.
Purchasing from us will allow us to do more projects like this in the future. By Riders, For Riders.
We passed around the HVX to whoever wanted it during the entirety of the shoot. Huge thanks to Sandy Wright for all the help with building the trail as well as running the dad-cam most of the week while we shot.
To support Ride or Die for more projects like these in the future please visit rideordiemtb.com
