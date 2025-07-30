Video: Rider Collides with Cow in Unfortunate Bike Park Incident, Cow Reportedly 'OK'

500 [Failed to load instagram embed] https://www.instagram.com/p/DMnrzc5NPeJ/?maxwidth=1000
A viral POV video from Leogang Bike Park is making the rounds, showing a collision you don’t see every day. Posted by @maxri06
, the clip captures the moment he crests a blind table and lands, only to spot two cows standing right in the landing zone.
Max tries to brake and avoid them, but there isn’t enough room to scrub speed, so he's forced to brace for impact. He ends up colliding with one of the cows, resulting in what appears to be a broken wrist. The cow, thankfully, walks away seemingly unbothered and reportedly “OK,”.
Commenters were quick to point out that this isn’t the first time riders and livestock have tangled on the Leogang trails, with multiple mentions of past cow-related incidents in the area.
That’s a brutal way to end a lap. We’re wishing Max a fast recovery, and yeah, at least you got it on video, or no one would’ve believed you.
...high steaks 😎
Or something
It isn't the first time, with accidents on the official trails with cows...
Seeing cows on blind jump lamdings doesn‘t really make me want to go to leogang unfortunately…
The funny thing that in other parts they fence everything to the max so that you can't walk 50m in high alpine terrain without opening some crazy door construction. They also but rusty barbwire fence so close, basically into a hiking trail that elderly hikers are using. Or they orient their sprinklers in a way that the whole trail is underwater.
If any other group would pull this shit they would be called out. But no its 'tradition' so they can do whatever they want and demand more.
As a mountainbiker, the foresters are especially annoying. They constantly claim we are destroying the forest and scaring the animals away while they use 20t harvesters to plow through the forest. And most of our remaining forests aren't natural at all, they're monocultural wood plantations.
Recently, in my city they built a new 5m wide gravel road through the forest which cuts through a trail. This gravel road was built within a month or so while we have been trying to legalize the already existing trails for five years! We might get there next year but only after extensive environmental surveys and legal nonsense.
Last time I was there, there were 3 accidents the day before. All on one day. 2 people dead - 1 in in wheelchair.
No joke unfortunately
He hid in the forest, read books with great zeal
He loved Che Guevera, a revolutionary veal
Cow Tse Tongue
Saw a bear playing on the downramp of a big table while I was on the Fitz chair at Whistler one summer. That could have been bad too. I think I'd rather hit a cow.
