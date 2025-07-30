Powered by Outside

Video: Rider Collides with Cow in Unfortunate Bike Park Incident, Cow Reportedly 'OK'

Jul 30, 2025
by Stephane Pelletier  
A viral POV video from Leogang Bike Park is making the rounds, showing a collision you don’t see every day. Posted by @maxri06, the clip captures the moment he crests a blind table and lands, only to spot two cows standing right in the landing zone.

Max tries to brake and avoid them, but there isn’t enough room to scrub speed, so he's forced to brace for impact. He ends up colliding with one of the cows, resulting in what appears to be a broken wrist. The cow, thankfully, walks away seemingly unbothered and reportedly “OK,”.

Commenters were quick to point out that this isn’t the first time riders and livestock have tangled on the Leogang trails, with multiple mentions of past cow-related incidents in the area.

That’s a brutal way to end a lap. We’re wishing Max a fast recovery, and yeah, at least you got it on video, or no one would’ve believed you.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Author Info:
Member since Sep 30, 2008
282 articles
166 Comments
  • 3713
 Cows on trails!? Udderly ridiculous
  • 2923
 They should really mooove out of the way.
  • 1914
 @mikekazimer: That pun was horribull.
  • 1422
 What's your beef? Downhill rider needs to yield.
  • 2013
 High Steaks mtb!
  • 1373
 I think we can milk this for a lot more!
  • 892
 He was going fast, he didn't seem like a cowardly person...
  • 1070
 @ridedigrepeat: Steer clear of that trail
  • 4212
 Commentators are really gonna milk this one.
  • 5010
 That’s a rough way to end a VACAtion
  • 265
 Rider's definitely not gonna be able to hoof it for a while
  • 1080
 @mikekazimer: I don’t think they herd him coming
  • 400
 Never play chicken with a cow.
  • 601
 @mikekazimer: The rider really got creamed. I hope his Jersey wasn’t ripped!
  • 440
 Heifer'kin nailed it!
  • 1218
flag rocky-x (Jul 30, 2025 at 12:24) (Below Threshold)
 @sfarnum: man these comments really stink - hoof hearted?
  • 1725
flag JonnyNorthmore FL (Jul 30, 2025 at 12:37) (Below Threshold)
 Mooove bitch
  • 285
 These puns are getting really lame, honestly they're calf-baked.
  • 102
 Hopefully his skin won't come out in a vache.
  • 75
 He was really hoofin it down the trail too
  • 63
 Not a load of bull.
  • 1410
 Too bad he couldn’t steer around it. But at least now he can milk this viral video until the cows come home. Hope he doesn’t have a beef with that cow he creamed.
  • 450
 Unfortunate accident but legendairy footage
  • 171
 T-bone a T-bone and break a bone. What luck!
  • 130
 Pun intended. You Cowards
  • 131
 Hay mooove! Get outta the whey!!
  • 131
 Fortunately this is a rare occurrence. Ironic, as he seems to have overcooked it on this run.
  • 150
 @dreamlink87: He was going whey too fast for that.
  • 200
 Guy was hell bent for leather...
  • 180
 Uphill traffic has the right of whey.
  • 110
 buddy needed some bovine intervention to get out of that one!
  • 40
 That would really chap my hide
  • 240
 The trail was pasture ability level.
  • 50
 cheese you guys with these puns
  • 41
 Full cowllision force.
  • 60
 That's the alt-bovline
  • 45
 @JonnyNorthmore: Get out the way. Get out the way bitch, get out the way.
  • 40
 ice cream everytime I watch that video
  • 20
 Need a pat on the back for that one
  • 90
 And the winner of Red Bull Herdline 2025 is Maxri06
  • 31
 @fartymarty: The prize is a Chester stem
  • 40
 That was not well done. Impacts like this are rare.
  • 32
 He was mooed down.
  • 12
 Hey I tell you what, you can take a good look at a biker's ass by sticking your head up there but wouldn't you rather take his word for it! No, I mean you can get a good look at a T-bone by sticking your head up a biker's ass but then..wait, No, its got to be your bull. ...Tommy Boy. I'll see myself out...
  • 1551
 Haven't seen beef on the trail like this since bikes were getting thrown off bridges. Who knew riding the bikepark would be such...

...high steaks 😎
  • 74
 Dad joke warning PLEASE!! 😂
  • 134
 Props on getting that double. Beef + steaks pun.
  • 62
 He really t-boned that one
  • 1051
 to smash trails is human, but to collide with other trail users is bovine.
  • 1011
 More cowbell.
  • 71
 Underrated Big Grin
  • 151
 More like, Udderrated.
  • 11
 ..
  • 21
 Ungulated
  • 641
 Holy Cow!! is that how smash burgers are made?
  • 41
 Where's the beef?
  • 452
 Doublecrownaddict must have something intelligent to say about this one. Let's wait a bit....
  • 211
 Those cows were obviously woke as f*ck Smile
  • 110
 It'll be YT's fault no doubt, apparently They advertised with mad cow.
  • 122
 Tied between DC-a-dick and Scott Townes for most vile, nauseating, and negative comments in PB history... or have I missed anyone?
  • 60
 doublecrown's parents are protour and waki maybe? 😆
  • 50
 @Mtn-Goat-13: and that bigbadbrownly(cant remember) dude... Havnt seen any of his 3 brain cell posts in awhile
  • 20
 @HeatedRotor: Its one thing to talk shit, hold people accountable and (try, try!) to make jokes - that can be hard. Those clowns take it to the next level though...
  • 40
 @Mtn-Goat-13: don't forget Dododuzzi the idiot that thinks ebikes pollute more than his SUV.
  • 10
 @hardtailhooner: Don't recall that name... gonna have to do some research !
  • 20
 @Mtn-Goat-13: In PB history? Bigtard gets my vote.
  • 110
 @bman33: I think Protour and Waki were merely highly opinionated - I wouldn't put them in the 'vile, nauseating, and negative' category.
  • 40
 @iamamodel: good points for sure. Doublecrown for sure fits the negative/troll category
  • 21
 @HeatedRotor: The last I’d HERD he rode the same trail but the cow was going downhill and his head went straight up it’s arse !
  • 454
 This is *exactly* and *the only reason* why I prefer slow tech trails to fast jump trails.
  • 901
 Because of cattle in Leogang?
  • 31
 @Mtn-Goat-13: Hahahahaaa!
  • 12
 @jasoninmarin: (I know, just making a literal joke....)
  • 30
 @Mtn-Goat-13: you can never be too careful!
  • 50
 @pmhobson: Or... you can never be too cowful (? is that bad ?)
  • 50
 @Mtn-Goat-13: It's bad and I'm disappointed that I didn't think of it myself
  • 270
 Whistler cows are so much better behaved.
  • 710
 yes but the cougars...
  • 10
 Shhhh, what happens at Whistler stays at Whistler! If anyone asks: “Yeah, it was totally dead at Whistler, everyone must have gone to the beaches instead of the mountains, so we just went to dinner at Sushi Village, walked around for 15 minutes after, and were asleep by 10:30.” =P
  • 80
 @HuckminsterfullerAF: And the bridge trolls! Speaking of, did anything come of that guy that threw the kids bike off the bridge & threatened them?
  • 70
 @Mtn-Goat-13: curious myself. That guy needed a beat down (off Whistler property of course)
  • 40
 @HuckminsterfullerAF: whistler cougars are generous with the drinks at El Furniture.....don't you dare disparage them!
  • 90
 @Mtn-Goat-13: so far he’s been banned for life from the park. Police are investigating for charges. I thought I read somewhere he had already been charged with child endangerment
Or something
  • 20
 @bgoldstone: Thx for the update: I thought pink bike might follow up on this. The guy obviously has mental health issues and I'm not on team pitchfork, but he definitely should have consequences for his actions...
  • 230
 Note to self. Leave Brooks saddle at home.
  • 230
 Give that rider his red bull helmet
  • 221
 Loic getting some ideas on how to slow down Jackson.
  • 181
 Does anybody know any statement from the Bikepark Leogang itself?

It isn't the first time, with accidents on the official trails with cows...
  • 80
 They generally had a number of big accidents there this year. Curious how they handle it.

Seeing cows on blind jump lamdings doesn‘t really make me want to go to leogang unfortunately… Frown
  • 82
 @nolimit: could easily happen in any alpine bike park, couldn’t it?
  • 270
 @mnorris122: not the ones without cows, of which there are many
  • 130
 @mnorris122: usually there are fences
  • 72
 I don't get the special treatement farmers get for their reckless behaviour (people died because of this) with their livestock while being subsidized by taxpayer money into oblivion (in the EU) while pulling the most obnoxious environmental crimes like the Rappenalpbach excavator scandal while getting a slap on the wrist for it. They are surely the politicians darling.

The funny thing that in other parts they fence everything to the max so that you can't walk 50m in high alpine terrain without opening some crazy door construction. They also but rusty barbwire fence so close, basically into a hiking trail that elderly hikers are using. Or they orient their sprinklers in a way that the whole trail is underwater.

If any other group would pull this shit they would be called out. But no its 'tradition' so they can do whatever they want and demand more.
  • 20
 @KalkhoffKiller: I think it's because they feed us, but this doesn't stop them from being champions of the DGAF philosophy.
  • 10
 @BenPea: That argument is silly because many other more specialized confessions could use it to blackmail society especially when they often use their leverage to water down environmental protections, animal rights or climate change/rewilding initiatives that in the end will hurt the production of food.
  • 10
 @KalkhoffKiller: yeah I don't disagree, but I presume that's the (partially true) perception that gets them special treatment. And also they have some scary machinery and lots of poop, which politicians don't want to see rolling through their capital cities. They're essentially a terrorist movement that it's ok to give in to.
  • 20
 In morzine there is a trail where one of the jumps is colloquially known as "the cow jump" because of that one time many years ago that someone unknowingly jumped over a slightly startled cow.
  • 50
 @KalkhoffKiller: Funny you mention the Rappenalpbach, I'm from the region. And I completely agree, farmers and foresters always like to claim they protect nature when in reality they only care to make money from it.

As a mountainbiker, the foresters are especially annoying. They constantly claim we are destroying the forest and scaring the animals away while they use 20t harvesters to plow through the forest. And most of our remaining forests aren't natural at all, they're monocultural wood plantations.

Recently, in my city they built a new 5m wide gravel road through the forest which cuts through a trail. This gravel road was built within a month or so while we have been trying to legalize the already existing trails for five years! We might get there next year but only after extensive environmental surveys and legal nonsense.
  • 171
 Damn gotta tell their mom not to roam around the bike park
  • 90
 If I was him, I'd milk this video for all it's worth... I wonder how fast he was moooving. I'm no bull, but at some point, I'd like to hoof it out to that area myself, it looks beautiful with those buttery trails.
  • 111
 "Cow reportedly OK" - that's because it's as yet unaware of the ins and outs of the meat and dairy industry.
  • 100
 Look out, cows in the whey.
  • 80
 That cow's downtube looked suspiciously thick. I think that's a eCow.
  • 50
 I remember speaking to a Whistler Bike Park coach about six years ago who suffered a similar style of collision with a very spooked black bear
  • 90
 Had a few near misses with bears on crabapple hits back in the day. I was always polite and apologized to the bears because I was gonna go back for another lap and didn't want them angry.
  • 62
 Haha - Leogang Bikepark seems to be a dangerous place...
Last time I was there, there were 3 accidents the day before. All on one day. 2 people dead - 1 in in wheelchair.
No joke unfortunately Frown
  • 10
 That's terrible and you were there live on the same day? It must have been all over the news, with two deaths in one day. Do you have a link to an article?
  • 60
 @johnlord82: 2 deaths within 2 days this June: salzburg.orf.at/stories/3311209
  • 50
 I hit a cow once on Hazard County (The Whole Enchilada, Moab). Like hitting a brick wall, the cow just kept grazing on grass like I was nothing happened.
  • 70
 I guess that's their crash cow
  • 40
 @stephanepelletier this year there were 2 deadly accidents in Leogang already. Cows and horses are a common "obstacle" in Leogang and Saalbach. Same is true for Sölden and other bikepark areas in Austria.
  • 82
 Moove b*tch, get out the whey
  • 21
 I wuz gonna say Yogurt outta the way! but you came with the whey. Respect.
  • 70
 Bovine intervention.
  • 40
 These cows woke up that morning and knew it was their day to spark memes in the comments section on Pinkbike. What a sacrifice!
  • 30
 Gee now Cows with Guns references?

He hid in the forest, read books with great zeal
He loved Che Guevera, a revolutionary veal
Cow Tse Tongue
  • 40
 Sadly for the cow, she wasn't wearing her GoPro, so all her friends thought she'd just been eating the special grass again.
  • 10
 There were cows near the trails at Sun Peaks when I was there about 10 years ago - I thought that could end badly (like this incident). But while I was riding, they kept away from the actual tracks.
Saw a bear playing on the downramp of a big table while I was on the Fitz chair at Whistler one summer. That could have been bad too. I think I'd rather hit a cow.
  • 10
 My local trails are full of cows, but those seems to be a little smarter or maybe not so use to bike park trails and riders. Only once I was close to run over a cow, it was doing cow things resting on the floor and chewing gum like always. When we were like 2 3 meters away the cow jumped in the air 1 meter, all legs were in the air. Very impressive for such a chunky beast. She made the move like she was about to charge but was a move to let their child to run away... Anyway good luck the raider is OK for such a big impact.
  • 51
 What do you get when a cow sits on a MTB trail?

Answer - Ground Beef.
  • 30
 Never argue with a bullish Vegetarian.
  • 40
 Needs more cowbell.
  • 30
 The cow should have thrown his bike off the bridge.
  • 30
 He shoulda flanked ‘em and avoided injury to his tenderloins.
  • 20
 Oh f*ck, Ist aber nicht ungewöhnlich das es bei uns auf den Bergen Kühe gibt...
  • 20
 Looks like the steaks were high, and you ended up being ground beef.
  • 20
 "Where's the Beef" ? Clara Peller for those of you old enough....
  • 10
 "You're right, I'm no good. How could I do that? I'm a sick per... cows!" ~ Owen Lift ...
  • 30
 moo moo mf
  • 20
 Friesian Riders. Think they own the place
  • 20
 If it were a raging bull, the things wouldn't stop there
  • 10
 Si Richardson @ GCN has just crossed Leogang off of his summer holiday list.
  • 31
 Come on guys keep it veal.
  • 20
 Should check her number and found it in a shop later
  • 10
 Jokes aside, the cow looks like it's ready for action. Folks call for bells on bikes, where's the bell on the cow.
  • 10
 @mikekazimer surely there is enough on this post alone is enough to bring back Comment Gold on the podcast?
  • 20
 Is this the UCI's version of Redbull Rampage?
  • 10
 That is one tough cow. I didn't hear a peep from the cow during the collision.
  • 10
 How do they maintain trails with cows around? Cows stomp trails!
  • 10
 Wouldn't have happened if he were riding a Bulls.
  • 10
 suppose it's better than bears
  • 20
 Cow-abunga dudes
  • 10
 Udderly uncalled for comments
  • 10
 Do I see a cownspiracy against mountain bikers here?
  • 10
 Just as I thought that cows were lazy, they are climbing a flow trail!
  • 10
 wildlife beef
  • 22
 The comments on that post are gold.
  • 10
 From sublime to bovine
  • 21
 Holy Cow!
  • 10
 Cowabunga!!
  • 10
 That's a real CowBoy!
  • 10
 Such bullshit
  • 10
 Is the bike ok tho?
  • 10
 cow-tastrophic
  • 10
 Cowabunga Dude!!
  • 10
 Like 4 Cross vs.Cows
  • 23
 Is he vegan?
Below threshold threads are hidden







