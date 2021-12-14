close
Video: Rider Flees Scene On Electric Motorcycle After Allegedly Hitting & Injuring Mountain Biker

Dec 14, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
NSFW language, obviously.

A video posted on Reddit and other social media appears to show a rider fleeing the scene on an electric motorcycle after allegedly causing an accident that left a mountain biker seriously injured.

The video was taken in San Clemente this weekend. The video does not show the crash itself, but a man believed to be the victim has posted on social media that he was hit at 50mph by an electric motorcycle rider heading in the opposite direction. The video shows the victim lying on the floor surrounded by fellow riders while the other rider checks his bike over before riding away, leaving the victim on the ground. The injured rider later confirmed his jaw was broken in two places and, after surgery, he will have to have his jaw wired for 6 weeks.

It's worth noting that the alleged perpetrator's bike appears to be a Sur Ron "restricted use electric motorcycle" and not a pedal-assisted, speed limited eMTB. These bikes have far more power, no pedals, and are capable of much higher speeds than a trail legal eMTB. These kinds of bikes aren't legal to use on most mountain bike trail networks and have to be licensed and insured to be used on the road in many countries.

We wish the injured rider a speedy recovery and hope he's able to ride again soon.

34 Comments

  • 36 1
 Somebody knows this guy. Let's make sure he's accurately identified and held accountable.
  • 4 1
 Yep. It's a small world... especially that hood. Sure hope there's a reckoning for that stupidity.
  • 12 0
 Those fucking E motos have no place at dog park. I feel I can say this being an avid E biker but I'm going uphill at maybe 6 MPH, not 40.
  • 15 3
 This is the slippery slope.
  • 13 8
 Let's not demonize ebikers here. Let's demonize a*sholes…pure and simple. I've had LOTS of close calls with dirt bikers, equestrians, and hikers on multi-use trails. None of them were doing something wrong, just enjoying their day and activity. A larger conversation has to be had around one-way trails. It's truly the best way, in my opinion, to reduce accidents.
  • 18 0
 Nah man. That's an E-Moto and he shouldn't have been out there. Everything that people fear and hate about E-bikes are personified by these machines. If you're wondering where to draw the line in the E-bike access conversation, it's well before these things. No one should be out on multi-use trails like San Clemente with these. Those that choose to be that reckless frankly do need to be demonized a bit and certainly held accountable.

I've been seeing this video circulating for a few days now. Half of the mountain bikers in the Orange County/San Diego county area are looking for this dude. My advice to him, time for a new hobby.
  • 5 0
 If you're a Surron / e-Moto rider and you're reading this, know that you are not welcome at dog park (San Clemente). These kooks have been wrecking our trails for the last year. We have caught them multiple times riding up downhill trails, not only wrecking them but being a potential hazard for any bikers coming down. I'm surprised it's taken this long for an accident to happen. Beat it kooks!
  • 1 5
flag colonelcramhole (28 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 If you're a mountain biker / e-mountain biker and you're reading this, know that you are not welcome at dog park (San Clemente). These kooks have been wrecking our trails for the last year. We have caught them multiple times riding up and down trails, not only wrecking them but being a potential hazard for any hikers coming down. I'm surprised it's taken this long for an accident to happen. Beat it kooks!
  • 3 0
 @colonelcramhole: with out us mountain bikers and e mountian bikers there would be no trails to ride.
  • 5 0
 I live in the town just north of San Clemente and ride there quite often. It’s been becoming more of an issue. Hope this guy heals up alright. I’ve had a few close calls out there.
  • 6 0
 MTBrs getting shot, stabbed, and now run over on the trails. 2021 has not been kind to anyone.
  • 3 1
 I love bikes, dirt bikes, Suron's, all of it. And I am big advocate for public access and more OHV areas. I would rather share a trail with power sports than horses and hikers.

I have had countless encounters at the local OHV areas where I have almost been hit head on, most of the time by fire road racers; the losers that lack all skill but to floor it on graded terrain. Its stuff like this that limits Dual use OHV and segregates riders into user groups (human powered, e-assist, emoto, moto, equestrian), instead of a united force of advocates for public off-road access.

That being said, this guy is a HUGE POS. His choices were repeatedly to do the wrong thing, these are the people that ruin it for everyone. I hope he gets sued on top of whatever laws he already broke.
  • 6 1
 Simon Cowell healed from his back injury already!?
  • 2 1
 Comment gold
  • 1 0
 What a complete sh*t stain. He better hope the officials get him before any karma or street justice prevails (yes I know 'illegal', don't do it. yadda yadda yadda)
  • 3 1
 White 40s on the Sur-Ron. Someone knows this guy. Looks like felony hit and run to me.
  • 2 0
 What an absolute garbage person
  • 2 0
 Are electric motorcycles really e-bikes.....
  • 1 0
 Ask Karen
  • 8 3
 Ebikes are actually mopeds. They were just marketed better to avoid the embarrassment of explaining that you ride an electric moped on non-motorized trails. But the guy in the video is on a battery powered dirt bike which is next level.
  • 1 2
 It's built with mountain bike parts and for the most part looks like a mountain bike.
  • 3 0
 @map-guy: Not the ones I've seen or the one in the video, looks like a motorcycle, just battery powered. I have no problem with pedal assist e-bikes but this is a different animal all together.
  • 2 1
 These mountain bike thing really looks dangerous, it should be banned! Will soon say hikers.
  • 1 2
 If an e-cross bike tried to hit an e-biker would Skynet take over and make it miss? Obviously Skynet doesn't care about human powered bikes so didn't prevent this collision...
  • 1 0
 San Clemente ain't that big! hopefully they find that asshole and beat the shit out of him.
  • 2 0
 " I knew he was going take off" But I chose to do nothing about it...
  • 2 0
 None of the riders there stopped the guy from riding away?
  • 1 0
 Look at how he almost caused another accident when he went to pick up his ebike...
  • 1 0
 What a scumbag.
  • 1 0
 SCUMBAG!
  • 1 0
 Fucking scumbag!
  • 1 0
 Zero class human being.
  • 1 0
 Douchebag
