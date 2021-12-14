Video: Rider Flees Scene On Electric Motorcycle After Allegedly Hitting & Injuring Mountain Biker

NSFW language, obviously.

A video posted on Reddit and other social media appears to show a rider fleeing the scene on an electric motorcycle after allegedly causing an accident that left a mountain biker seriously injured.The video was taken in San Clemente this weekend. The video does not show the crash itself, but a man believed to be the victim has posted on social media that he was hit at 50mph by an electric motorcycle rider heading in the opposite direction. The video shows the victim lying on the floor surrounded by fellow riders while the other rider checks his bike over before riding away, leaving the victim on the ground. The injured rider later confirmed his jaw was broken in two places and, after surgery, he will have to have his jaw wired for 6 weeks.It's worth noting that the alleged perpetrator's bike appears to be a Sur Ron "restricted use electric motorcycle" and not a pedal-assisted, speed limited eMTB. These bikes have far more power, no pedals, and are capable of much higher speeds than a trail legal eMTB. These kinds of bikes aren't legal to use on most mountain bike trail networks and have to be licensed and insured to be used on the road in many countries.We wish the injured rider a speedy recovery and hope he's able to ride again soon.