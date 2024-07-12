Powered by Outside

Video: Rider Press Conference from the Aletsch Arena Enduro World Cup 2024

Jul 11, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesPress conference from our brand new venue for the UCI Enduro & E-Enduro World Cup in the beautiful Aletsch Arena, Switzerland!WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series

This week's rider press conference features:

- José Borges (Canyon Collective Factory Enduro Team)
- Florencia Espiñeira Herreros (Orbea Fox Enduro Team)
- Ryan Gilchrist (Yeti/Fox Factory Race Team)
- Lea Rutz
- Ella Conolly (Cannondale Factory Racing)
- Richie Rude (Yeti/Fox Factory Race Team)



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Enduro Racing EDR Aletsch Arena 2024 World Cup Enduro


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,298 articles
