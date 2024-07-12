Pinkbike.com
Video: Rider Press Conference from the Aletsch Arena Enduro World Cup 2024
Jul 11, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
1 Comments
Press conference from our brand new venue for the UCI Enduro & E-Enduro World Cup in the beautiful Aletsch Arena, Switzerland!
—
WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series
This week's rider press conference features:
- José Borges (Canyon Collective Factory Enduro Team)
- Florencia Espiñeira Herreros (Orbea Fox Enduro Team)
- Ryan Gilchrist (Yeti/Fox Factory Race Team)
- Lea Rutz
- Ella Conolly (Cannondale Factory Racing)
- Richie Rude (Yeti/Fox Factory Race Team)
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,298 articles
PauRexs
FL
(5 mins ago)
No engaging headlines? Isn't what press supposed to do?
