Video: Rider Press Conference from the Val di Sole DH & XC World Cups 2024
Jun 13, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
1 Comments
MTB Cross-Country and MTB Downhill cross paths for the first time in 2024 in Val di Sole! Prepare for a MASSIVE weekend of racing in Italy with our riders press conference!
WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
World Cup DH
Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2024
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,207 articles
1 Comment
nzmichael
(14 mins ago)
Press conference? Press blabbering on and riders not getting the opportunity to answer properly
