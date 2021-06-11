Video: Rider Reactions After Qualification - Leogang World Cup DH 2021

Jun 11, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


Here's what went down on the ground as the world's elite Downhill riders finished their first qualifications of 2021. Leogang is going to be one hell of an opener to the season!

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Red Bull Danny Hart Ed Masters Eliot Jackson Greg Minnaar Loic Bruni Matt Walker Myriam Nicole Reece Wilson Vali Holl Amaury Pierron Laurie Greenland DH Racing Leogang World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
First Look: All New 2022 Scott Spark - The Next Generation of Integration
138373 views
Qualifying Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
92269 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz's New Bronson Gets a Mullet for 2022
60915 views
Tech Randoms: Leogang World Cup 2021
57699 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Niner WFO 9 RDO Frameset
55391 views
Commencal Unveils the 2021 Supreme Race Bike
52336 views
Timed Training Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
46796 views
Update: Tom Pidcock Returns to Riding 6 Days After Breaking Collar Bone into 5 Pieces in Vehicle Collision
37779 views

4 Comments

  • 1 0
 Would love to see Troy get it done. He’s always in contention yet his last win was back in 2017... he’s looking very quick and calm this season, let’s see that top step!


Another guy who’s looking raring for the season is Daprela - I reckon we’ll see a breakout win from him this year.
  • 2 0
 Do you have this as a podcast?
  • 1 0
 Great covfefe PB.
  • 3 6
 Anyone else thinking motorboat?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008467
Mobile Version of Website