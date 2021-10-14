Video: Riders Arrive in Lisbon for the Pump Track World Championships 2021

We're back and we're in Lisbon, Portugal for the 2021 World Final. The race for the rainbow stripes is on!The immense Velosolutions Pump Track is located in Parque das Nações, next to the famous Vasco da Gama Bridge and will set the stage for the ultimate showdown as some of the best pump track riders in the world lineup in Lisbon. The main track is close to 300m in length and will provide a challenging ride, testing both skill and endurance to the max on race day.All the riders are flying in today from across the globe, catch up with Tommy Zula, Eddy Clerte, Niels Bensink Payton Ridenour and Drew Mechielsen as they arrive in Lisbon. We’ll have daily updates from the track ahead of the finals on Sunday.Tune in live on Red Bull TV, Pinkbike or Outside TV on Sunday 17 October, 15:48 to follow all the action!