Video: Riders Arrive in Lisbon for the Pump Track World Championships 2021

Oct 14, 2021
by Red Bull Pump Track World Championship  

We're back and we're in Lisbon, Portugal for the 2021 World Final. The race for the rainbow stripes is on!

The immense Velosolutions Pump Track is located in Parque das Nações, next to the famous Vasco da Gama Bridge and will set the stage for the ultimate showdown as some of the best pump track riders in the world lineup in Lisbon. The main track is close to 300m in length and will provide a challenging ride, testing both skill and endurance to the max on race day.

All the riders are flying in today from across the globe, catch up with Tommy Zula, Eddy Clerte, Niels Bensink Payton Ridenour and Drew Mechielsen as they arrive in Lisbon. We’ll have daily updates from the track ahead of the finals on Sunday.

Tune in live on Red Bull TV, Pinkbike or Outside TV on Sunday 17 October, 15:48 to follow all the action!




Posted In:
Racing and Events Pump Track World Championships 2021 Pump Track World Championships


5 Comments

  • 1 0
 This is what it was like to be the tv show that was on the other networks when Dallas was on, wait that makes me too old, I mean Seinfeld
  • 1 0
 Lisbon is looking Gorgeous, fantastic venue.
  • 1 0
 Is this really a sport???
  • 1 0
 Name checks out
  • 1 1
 use a helmet kids

