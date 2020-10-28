Pinkbike.com
Video: Riders React to the New Lousa Track in Wyn TV
Oct 28, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
Wyn walks the track in Lousa, Portugal to see who's ready to seal up the season with the final two World Cups of the year.
Lousã
Videos
WynTV
Wyn Masters
DH Racing
Lousa World Cup Dh 2020
World Cup DH
3 Comments
1
0
teamdoa
(18 mins ago)
I am so grateful there are still been some downhill world cups this year. It has been something to look forward to considering the current climate. It really is a big deal that at least some of these race happened.
[Reply]
1
0
DrShovel
(15 mins ago)
Just logged in first time for months to say: Yes, would definetely buy a "not bad, good size" shirt!
[Reply]
1
0
locoola
(9 mins ago)
The Hannahs look a bit down, hope all is well, smash it this week.
[Reply]
