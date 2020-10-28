Video: Riders React to the New Lousa Track in Wyn TV

Oct 28, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesWyn walks the track in Lousa, Portugal to see who's ready to seal up the season with the final two World Cups of the year.


Lousã

Videos WynTV Wyn Masters DH Racing Lousa World Cup Dh 2020 World Cup DH


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 I am so grateful there are still been some downhill world cups this year. It has been something to look forward to considering the current climate. It really is a big deal that at least some of these race happened.
  • 1 0
 Just logged in first time for months to say: Yes, would definetely buy a "not bad, good size" shirt!
  • 1 0
 The Hannahs look a bit down, hope all is well, smash it this week.

