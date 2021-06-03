Video: RideWrap & Yoann Barelli Release a New Trail Beer

Jun 3, 2021
by RideWrap HQ  

PRESS RELEASE: RideWrap

Coast Mountain Brewing and Yoann Barelli have created the first beer engineered to quench your post ride thirst.

Post ride thirst is a tricky one to quench. There are lots of options out there that ‘get the job done’. But what if you are driven to do better? Possessed by the pursuit of perfection. Tantalized by the task of taking things to the top tier. That desire can drive a person completely mad.


With the help of our friends at Coast Mountain and a guest appearance by Prof. Yolo (Yoann), we have crafted a post-ride beverage that is sure to satisfy.


Introducing; B.A.Y.R. (Beer After You Ride). A crisp and highly sessionable Kölsch Style Ale.


To celebrate the launch we will be hosting a Karma Keg at RMU Blackcomb, Friday June 4th. 100% proceeds from the Karma Keg Will be donated to Grow Cycling Foundation.


This limited-run beer can be found in liquor stores across B.C. The first 1,000 four parks will come with one of three custom designed top tube protective decals. Collect all three or trade with your friends. B.A.Y.R. will be available on tap exclusively at Coast Mountain and RMU Blackcomb.

Enjoy Responsibly.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Ridewrap Yoann Barelli


5 Comments

  • 4 1
 You can have any brew you want, as long as it's a corona.
  • 1 0
 Once more. For family. Again...
  • 1 0
 Are we going to have these post Into the Gnar coaching days?
  • 1 1
 Dog seems to like the idea
  • 2 2
 Beers are for after you ride???

