Video: RideWrap & Yoann Barelli Release a New Trail Beer

PRESS RELEASE:
RideWrap
Coast Mountain Brewing and Yoann Barelli have created the first beer engineered to quench your post ride thirst.
Post ride thirst is a tricky one to quench. There are lots of options out there that ‘get the job done’. But what if you are driven to do better? Possessed by the pursuit of perfection. Tantalized by the task of taking things to the top tier. That desire can drive a person completely mad.
With the help of our friends at Coast Mountain
and a guest appearance by Prof. Yolo (Yoann), we have crafted a post-ride beverage that is sure to satisfy.
Introducing; B.A.Y.R. (Beer After You Ride). A crisp and highly sessionable Kölsch Style Ale.
To celebrate the launch we will be hosting a Karma Keg at RMU Blackcomb, Friday June 4th. 100% proceeds from the Karma Keg Will be donated to Grow Cycling Foundation
.
This limited-run beer can be found in liquor stores across B.C. The first 1,000 four parks will come with one of three custom designed top tube protective decals. Collect all three or trade with your friends. B.A.Y.R. will be available on tap exclusively at Coast Mountain and RMU Blackcomb.
Enjoy Responsibly.
