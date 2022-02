Tom's back with another huge ride challenge. This time, as he battles the heat and steep climbs in Rotorua, New Zealand, local riders and visiting pros join for sections, bringing with them a Kiwi-inspired plate of food to keep him fuelled. How does Bas van Steenbergen's Whitakkers score compared to Sam Shaw's Flat White? How do Tuhoto Ariki and Lachie Stevens-Mcnab know Tom's favourite flavour of chips? And can Tom make it to 100km?