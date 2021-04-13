Video: Riding 14 Double Black Trails In A Day On A Hardtail

Apr 13, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Riding 14 double black trails would be a daunting task in itself, never mind riding them all in one day and on a hardtail! Join our newest Pinkbike presenter Tom Bradshaw to find out how he got on with this mammoth mission.





Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Tom Bradshaw Sponsored


21 Comments

  • 25 0
 Hi I'm Tom Bradshaw and welcome to jackass.

*sends it*
  • 4 0
 just me that instantly started humming the theme tune after reading this comment?
  • 7 0
 Seems like they are having a load of fun, just like you should.
  • 5 0
 "Tin out of tin!"
  • 2 0
 I rode my hardtail down those trails in mammoth last season and had a blast.
  • 3 0
 His arms fell off at the end
  • 3 0
 "balls of glazed deliciousness"
  • 3 1
 I hope he also was wearing 14 chamois...
  • 1 0
 "14 chamois or no chamois?"
  • 6 0
 @Dmaxwell less is more, especially when it comes to the no chamois life
  • 1 0
 @Tombrad: lol
  • 1 0
 @doytch: “pardon?”
  • 2 0
 Now that's a good day at the office!
  • 2 0
 Did Jason lose a tooth?!
  • 2 0
 I did! Was fresh out of dental surgery when this was filmed. New tooth is in there now!
  • 1 0
 A waffle padded short is a must have... especially in that context.
  • 1 0
 We there be hazing of all the new interns?
  • 1 0
 The ankles are strong in that one
  • 1 0
 What a madman!
  • 1 0
 Hello back pain!
  • 1 1
 But why?

