Video: Riding 14 Double Black Trails In A Day On A Hardtail
Apr 13, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Riding 14 double black trails would be a daunting task in itself, never mind riding them all in one day and on a hardtail! Join our newest Pinkbike presenter Tom Bradshaw to find out how he got on with this mammoth mission.
21 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
25
0
fisc2307
(1 hours ago)
Hi I'm Tom Bradshaw and welcome to jackass.
*sends it*
[Reply]
4
0
AidanWilson
(53 mins ago)
just me that instantly started humming the theme tune after reading this comment?
[Reply]
7
0
theoskar57
(1 hours ago)
Seems like they are having a load of fun, just like you should.
[Reply]
5
0
fujisan
(40 mins ago)
"Tin out of tin!"
[Reply]
2
0
soloknight6
(1 hours ago)
I rode my hardtail down those trails in mammoth last season and had a blast.
[Reply]
3
0
Michael-co
(56 mins ago)
His arms fell off at the end
[Reply]
3
0
ReformedRoadie
(20 mins ago)
"balls of glazed deliciousness"
[Reply]
3
1
Dmaxwell
(1 hours ago)
I hope he also was wearing 14 chamois...
[Reply]
1
0
doytch
(44 mins ago)
"14 chamois or no chamois?"
[Reply]
6
0
Tombrad
(34 mins ago)
@Dmaxwell
less is more, especially when it comes to the no chamois life
[Reply]
1
0
Dmaxwell
(27 mins ago)
@Tombrad
: lol
[Reply]
1
0
sjma
(6 mins ago)
@doytch
: “pardon?”
[Reply]
2
0
mtbschrader
(35 mins ago)
Now that's a good day at the office!
[Reply]
2
0
PaulWolf
(37 mins ago)
Did Jason lose a tooth?!
[Reply]
2
0
jasonlucas
Mod
Plus
(13 mins ago)
I did! Was fresh out of dental surgery when this was filmed. New tooth is in there now!
[Reply]
1
0
danstonQ
(19 mins ago)
A waffle padded short is a must have... especially in that context.
[Reply]
1
0
elchivoloco
(7 mins ago)
We there be hazing of all the new interns?
[Reply]
1
0
utahlabrat
(5 mins ago)
The ankles are strong in that one
[Reply]
1
0
Coolwinner05
(42 mins ago)
What a madman!
[Reply]
1
0
LemonadeMoney
(21 mins ago)
Hello back pain!
[Reply]
1
1
powderhoundbrr
(30 mins ago)
But why?
[Reply]
