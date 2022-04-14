close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Riding at Snow Line in the Mountains with Tito Tomasi

Apr 14, 2022
by Tito Tomasi  
Between Two Snow

by TitoTomasi
Views: 60    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Summer goes fast. Fall time bring the gold and epic rides but the snow comes. The golden rides are gone and now the mountains are white.

The snow brings another kind of ride and joy. It melts and the promise appears. Bike or ski, the call doesn't come sharp.

I went to the mountains In Between Two Snow.


Filmmaker / Antoine Bussier
Production / @konaworld
Edit and rider / Tito Tomasi
Music / Nemamyxine Black Claims

Sponsors / @gorewear @evocsports @shimano @julbo @urgebikeproducts @raceface @MarzocchiMTB Vivelavie

We arrived in the zone and discover what we studied on the maps for a few days.

Always skeptical about our possibilities in the mountains, we started our climb. We decided to play with the snow and look for aesthetic lines.

Looking for lines and vision, not for the flow.


Told you, nothing for the flow.

One inspired by Margus Riga, yeah buddy!






Posted In:
Videos Kona Tito Tomasi


Must Read This Week
SRAM Quietly Launches New DB8 Mineral Oil Brakes
73499 views
10 Retro, Rare & Rad Bikes From Sea Otter Attendees
59278 views
Galfer Release New Disc Shark Rotor With Bold Claims
51841 views
Video: 5 New Bikes with Prototype Suspension, 3D-Printed Frame Parts & Integrated Telemetry - Sea Otter 2022
40136 views
The Final Round of Randoms - Sea Otter 2022
39901 views
Final Results from the Petrópolis XC World Cup 2022
37466 views
9 Custom Bikes from Sea Otter 2022
36030 views
The Ultimate Recap of Sea Otter 2022
34363 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011840
Mobile Version of Website