Video: Riding at Snow Line in the Mountains with Tito Tomasi

Summer goes fast. Fall time bring the gold and epic rides but the snow comes. The golden rides are gone and now the mountains are white.
The snow brings another kind of ride and joy. It melts and the promise appears. Bike or ski, the call doesn't come sharp.
I went to the mountains In Between Two Snow.
Filmmaker / Antoine Bussier
Production / @konaworld
Edit and rider / Tito Tomasi
Music / Nemamyxine Black Claims
Sponsors / @gorewear @evocsports @shimano @julbo @urgebikeproducts @raceface @MarzocchiMTB
