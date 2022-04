Video: Riding at Snow Line in the Mountains with Tito Tomasi

We arrived in the zone and discover what we studied on the maps for a few days.

Always skeptical about our possibilities in the mountains, we started our climb. We decided to play with the snow and look for aesthetic lines.

Looking for lines and vision, not for the flow.

Told you, nothing for the flow.

One inspired by Margus Riga, yeah buddy!

Summer goes fast. Fall time bring the gold and epic rides but the snow comes. The golden rides are gone and now the mountains are white.The snow brings another kind of ride and joy. It melts and the promise appears. Bike or ski, the call doesn't come sharp.I went to the mountains In Between Two Snow.Filmmaker / Antoine BussierProduction / @konaworld Edit and rider / Tito TomasiMusic / Nemamyxine Black ClaimsSponsors / @gorewear @evocsports @MarzocchiMTB Vivelavie