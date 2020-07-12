Video: Riding Big Jump Lines with Sam Reynolds

Jul 12, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesHere is a list of my top 5 favourite big jump lines I have ridden in the last few years! Which one is your favourite, and which ones have I missed? Sam Reynolds


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Sam Reynolds


Must Read This Week
The Frace F160 is Milled From a 70kg Slab of Aluminum
120525 views
First Ride: RockShox's New Zeb Fork
94285 views
First Ride: 2021 Evil Wreckoning
73422 views
Behind the Numbers: 5 Trail Bikes Compared
48620 views
Tech Briefing: Oil Slick Pedals, Flat Pedals Shoes, A Dozen New Bikes, & More - July 2020
43276 views
Santa Cruz Bicycles Releases Mixed Wheel V10
38294 views
Bike Check: Comparing Trek Factory Racing's Supercaliber Setups
37369 views
The Best Tech From EWS Races on the British Isles
34946 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008068
Mobile Version of Website