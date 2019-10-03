Video: Riding Boogieman on Vancouver's North Shore with Jeff Kendall-Weed & The President of the NSMBA

Boogieman A North Shore Classic photography by Colby Mesick // filmed by Logan Nelson // words and editing by Jeff Kendall-Weed Dark, damp, and gloomy- this is the famous Vancouver North Shore. Boogieman is a Mt Seymour classic, and is advocated for by the North Shore Mountain Bike Association, the NSMBA. The level of professionalism and the success of this trail organization is setting benchmarks for what’s possible with a strong mountain bike community.

My name is Jeff Kendall-Weed, and I like to ride bikes, meet bike people, and make bike videos. Today I’m extra stoked, as I have a brand new Ibis Mojo HD5, complete with a new Trust Shout fork mounted up to it. Today’s plan is to head north across the border with filmer Logan Nelson and photographer Colby Mesick, where we’ll meet Cooper Quinn, president of the NSMBA.

Cooper Quinn, right, has been president of the NSMBA for about eighteen months. Last year, when I first publicly announced my desire to help grow advocacy efforts, Cooper gave me some great advice. It also so happens that he’s a total ripper on the bike!

While much of the North Shore has been logged, every now and again you’ll be lucky enough to find a monster cedar like this one. We figured it was a gorgeous and fitting spot for a quick interview. Ibis Mojo HD5 for scale.

CBC is an easier trail, rated just a single black. While it’s a classic, and easily shuttled, it also shows what happens when shore trails fall into disrepair- wood structures need to be removed, rock armoring is falling apart, and braking holes exist before anything that even remotely looks like a berm. That said, I still had a great time on it!

Cooper leading me off the Millenium log ride. It really surprised me how Cooper explained that what many advocacy groups need isn’t simply money or volunteers- it’s members. The larger a group’s constituency, the stronger that group’s voice will be when confronting land managers. Once a group reaches a substantial size, then things like professional, full time trail builders can become a reality.

This wooden roll-in feature was the scariest part of the trail for me. The big ‘ol 178mm Trust Shout fork was great on this, but after a lifetime spent trying to ride bikes while going fast, trying to do slow speed stuff like this is a real challenge!

This is the Shore! I’d love to visit again soon- and the broken bones should be fully healed by then!

Cooper wasn’t afraid to rail the wet cedar skinnies. Having been to the emergency room three times this summer alone, I was fine to hit the inside, cobblestone line.

One of the only teeter totters on Mt Seymour, this one was really tricky. Riding through the old log was an exercise in low traction confidence. I ended up falling over a couple times- the danger of shooting a video while breaking in a brand new bike!

Even if you aren’t immediately local to Vancouver, every person who joins the NSMBA helps to keep the mountain bike community growing in one fo the sport’s rowdiest trail networks. You can join the NSMBA here.

The pilgrimage to BC is a trip every true mountain biker should make, and today we'd be riding one of the original North Shore classics- Boogieman. As so often happens, my first ride on a brand new bike was going to happen in the rain. I had ridden a loaner HD5 for a couple hours a week prior, but didn't finish building up my own until the night prior. With the extra interest that new bikes always get, I really wanted to channel that energy in a direction that could help benefit the NSMBA.