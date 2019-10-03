Video: Riding Boogieman on Vancouver's North Shore with Jeff Kendall-Weed & The President of the NSMBA

[PCAPTION]The pilgrimage to BC is a trip every true mountain biker should make, and today we’d be riding one of the original North Shore classics- Boogieman.[/PCAPTION]
[PCAPTION align=center]As so often happens, my first ride on a brand new bike was going to happen in the rain. I had ridden a loaner HD5 for a couple hours a week prior, but didn’t finish building up my own until the night prior. With the extra interest that new bikes always get, I really wanted to channel that energy in a direction that could help benefit the NSMBA.[/PCAPTION]
Produced and written by: Jeff Kendall-Weed @jeffweed.Video: Logan Nelson @loganpatricknelson.Photography: Colby Mesick @colbias_funke.
Jeff is supported by:
Kitsbow Cycling Apparel
PNW Components
Trust Performance
Kali Protectives
Industry Nine
Jenson USA
Ibis Cycles
WTB
