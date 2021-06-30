Video: Riding DH, Enduro, and Pump Track In A Day with Christina Chappetta

Because she eats, sleeps, and breathes mountain biking, as well as rides bikes for work, you'd think Christina would enjoy her days off just resting and recuperating for the next week. But that's not the case. When the weekend comes, it's an excuse to go full bore to the trails and do those pedals and adventures she's been putting off. 'Sleep when you're dead' and 'shred 'til bed' are just some of Christina's inspirational mottos that keep her motivated to enjoy the sport outside of work life.
When the opportunity arose to rent a home on wheels through Outdoorsy, she jumped at the chance to try out Van Life, and over the many options available she chose a spacious cargo van that could house her and her 3 bikes for an adventurous day away. With this much space and ability to travel to some beautiful spots here in British Columbia, the world... or Sunshine Coast of BC...became her oyster. Christina only had one day to make the most of the Outdoorsy retreat, so she thought the best way possible to do that would be to ride all three of her bikes in one day while using the van as basecamp to enjoy her meals between shreds. It was a lot cozier than she anticipated and extremely well-equipped, so why not? With everything and
the kitchen sink, as well as an outdoor shower, she was bound to have a quick trip that was not short on memories.
Christina arrived and kitted up for her first ride of the day, Viper trail on The Sunshine Coast
Christina doesn't usually wake up early to ride trails, but when she does, she makes sure it's worth every single pedal stroke.
After a quick lunch at Basecamp, ride #2 of the day had Christina heading to Coast Gravity Park where the shuttles allowed her to lap the trails from noon until 4pm.
Bar turns and berms, I mean...does it get any better than this?!
Luckily Christina had just enough energy left for some laps around the local pumptrack before heading to the seaside to cap it off.
A quick and easy (but still gourmet) dinner and a pretty decent spot to enjoy it at sunset capped a fun-filled day.
