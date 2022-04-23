Video: Iago Garay Shreds Dusty Trails in Portugal in Episode 5 of 'Not Far From Home'

Apr 23, 2022
by iago Garay  



Not Far From Home ep5

Sintra



For our last trip we decided to go international. Sintra had been on the list for a while and it looked like it was the perfect opportunity to go check it out. We contacted Weridept.pt for some guiding and shuttles and they helped us find the best running trails in the area.

Featured in this video you can see what were our favorite trails of the trip: Colares, Kamikaze, Home and Burros. When you go to Sintra you must ride Home Trail, the never ending turns and berms through the beautiful forest made it one of my all time favorites.

If you decide to go to Sintra, I recommend you stay in the small town of Malveira da Serra, it has quicker access to the trails and is way cheaper for accommodation. It has a couple of nice restaurants and the beach is only 4km away!
For anything related to your trip I recommend you contact the guys at Weridept.pt they have been operating there for years and can sort the whole trip for you!

Ain't place like Home


Sintra signature forest


Sergio Layos navigating Sintra's light and dirt



Not Far From Home ep 5 Sintra Riders Iago Garay Sergio Layos







Just Sergio Layos doing his thing


Last Iago's send with the Atlantic Ocean in the background celebrating the end of the trip


The guys at BETA have posted a broader behind the scenes article here.

Stay tuned for the next episode of Not Far From Home and subscribe to my YouTube channel for more videos.

Episode 5 powered by Smith Optics, Camelbak, EVO and DYEDbro.
Film and edit: Nacho Trueba @nacho_trueba
Photography: Kike Abelleira @kikeabelleira
Riders: iago Garay, Sergio Layos
Production: iago Garay @iagogaray
Location: Sintra, Portugal
Logo Design: Victor Brousseaud


