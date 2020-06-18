Pinkbike.com
Video: Riding Dusty Trails in Queenstown - Loic Bruni POV
Jun 17, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Remember the good time in New Zealand a few months ago! Riding the World cup Hobbit fantrail rat attack, on the mythic Skyline bikepark
—
Loic Bruni
Joe27
(3 mins ago)
I remember riding this— just really, really slow
