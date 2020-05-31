Video: Riding Fresh Trails, Hitting Big Jumps & New Bike Day with Rachel Atherton

Rachel Atherton gets some practice hitting bigger jumps after her injury and checks out the build progress on the new pumptrack for Dyfi Bike Park.
|We sample the most fun berms ever created in Dyfi bike park soo good! I have quite an embarrassing crash and I put on new tyres again as I push my riding each week getting harder and faster. Olly nearly lands on me telling me to do the big finish jump. I sing the French National Anthem and Dan's favourite tree. It's all happening in this episode!— Rachel Atherton
|I get my brand new 3D printed Titanium / Carbon trail bike from Atherton Bikes and attempt to build it up myself. I take you through the 3D Printing process and how we at Atherton Bikes have started to sell the first bikes to the public! It's sooo exciting & crazy to have our own bikes out in the big wide world....! Also... a tie-dye onesie!!!— Rachel Atherton
