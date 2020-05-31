Video: Riding Fresh Trails, Hitting Big Jumps & New Bike Day with Rachel Atherton

May 30, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

Rachel Atherton gets some practice hitting bigger jumps after her injury and checks out the build progress on the new pumptrack for Dyfi Bike Park.



bigquotesWe sample the most fun berms ever created in Dyfi bike park soo good! I have quite an embarrassing crash and I put on new tyres again as I push my riding each week getting harder and faster. Olly nearly lands on me telling me to do the big finish jump. I sing the French National Anthem and Dan's favourite tree. It's all happening in this episode! Rachel Atherton



bigquotesI get my brand new 3D printed Titanium / Carbon trail bike from Atherton Bikes and attempt to build it up myself. I take you through the 3D Printing process and how we at Atherton Bikes have started to sell the first bikes to the public! It's sooo exciting & crazy to have our own bikes out in the big wide world....! Also... a tie-dye onesie!!! Rachel Atherton


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Rachel Atherton Vlogs


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Taipei Show Goes Virtual]
126712 views
Ridden & Rated: 4 of the Best eMTB Motor Systems for 2020 - Bosch vs Brose vs Shimano vs Fazua
79952 views
[Updated] Mountain Biker Attacked by Grizzly Bear Near Big Sky, Montana
60745 views
15 Bike Checks from Craig Evans, Iago Garay & The Santa Cruz Free Agents
52397 views
5 Different Storage Solutions on the EWS Circuit
49446 views
First Look: Roval's 1,240 Gram Wheels Are Designed to Protect Your Tires
42463 views
CyclingTips Digest: Gravel Bike vs Mountain Bike, E-bikes vs Gravel Bikes, and Lego Bikes
40263 views
Magnus Manson Breaks Leg & Pelvis in Crash on Vancouver Island
38235 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007956
Mobile Version of Website