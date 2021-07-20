Video: Riding Haute Tension in Châtel Bike Park with Mateo Verdier

Jul 20, 2021
by SCOTT Sports  


After a long winter, it's finally bike park season in Chatel. In this episode of Sundays in Chatel, we check in with Mateo and see what the Haute Tension trail is all about!

Let's just say this trail has a little bit of everything on offer. Departing from the top of the bike park, dive straight into steep berms, fast lines, rocky sections, and flowy trails.

The Bike Park is now open every day! Come and get some.

Rider: Mateo Verdier
Location: Châtel Bikepark
Video and Photos: Shaperideshoot
Supported by: Reverse Components

