Video: Riding Haute Tension in Châtel Bike Park with Mateo Verdier

After a long winter, it's finally bike park season in Chatel. In this episode of Sundays in Chatel, we check in with Mateo and see what the Haute Tension trail is all about!
Let's just say this trail has a little bit of everything on offer. Departing from the top of the bike park, dive straight into steep berms, fast lines, rocky sections, and flowy trails.
The Bike Park is now open every day! Come and get some.Rider
: Mateo Verdier Location: Châtel Bikepark Video and Photos: Shaperideshoot Supported by: Reverse ComponentsDid you miss the last episode of Sundays in Châtel?
