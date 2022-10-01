Video: Riding in the Alpine Again Thanks to an Adaptive MTB

|The Bowhead REACH lets us be in places that we might think that we are never going to be again, because in a wheelchair it’s practically impossible to be there.—Gustavo Ortiz
Gustavo Ortiz the Chilean National Champion and World Cup racer came to Dunbar Summer Series with Bowhead. Panorama Mountain Resort was the second stop of the race series after RND 1 in Fernie, we had a travel day between the races, so had time for an Alpine Mission. We set off up the hill to go ride Hopeful an Alpine Trail at 5pm. We had to leave from the bottom of the chair which is 1500m of climbing.
It was 8.20pm before we got to the top of the hill on July 18th. The long summers days are amazing for evening rides. It was 8:51pm by the time we got to the Alpine lake. With the sun going down and Gugas' battery's running out. Time was of the essence.
Thanks to the legend Jose for building such a rad trail!!
“An epic backcountry ride taking you from the alpine down to valley bottom. Starts off with some tighter corners and gradually becomes faster with more traversing. The whole trail flows really well with nothing particularly technical or steep. Hopeful has received some excellent upgrades over the past few years including two new bridges in 2019. This trail is a remote backcountry ride which is not part of the main bike park. There is no cellphone coverage for the majority of the trail. Be prepared to be self sufficient with appropriate equipment. Well worth the pedal up for those who are prepared” - Trailforks
For more details about the Adaptive MTB used in this video checkout - Bowhead
