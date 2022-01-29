close
Video: The Dudes of Hazzard & Alex Storr Finish Their 'Search for Slop' on Incredible North Wales Trails

Jan 29, 2022
by DoH .  

For the final episode of the series we met up with Alex Storr in Betwys-y-Coed and were in for a REAL treat! Good trails and a big waterfall for a wash at the end of the day.
Alex won a round of the EWS in U21 this year and has one of the best riding styles I've seen! He has just joined the Forbidden factory race team and has some big things ahead of him racing!


We were in luck when Alex joined us for a second day in North Wales on his local trails in Llangollen! Jamesy Boy the dirty dog had a tinder date lined up for after the ride but I piloted it straight home to the Highlands before meeting up with him again a few days later for cake and laps on our home trails to end the series off well!


Thanks again to Acros + Mudhugger for helping to make the series happen and a big thanks to everyone who has watched and enjoyed the series. Also a big thank you to all the riders we met up with around the UK who showed us the local trails!



