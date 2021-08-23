Video: Riding Killington Bike Park's Huge Jumps & Fast Tech with Luca Cometti & Peter Jamison - First Impressions

First Impressions: Killington Bike Park

Words, Photography & Video: Peter Jamison

When Luca asked me about going to Killington a few weeks back, the answer was a no brainer to me: yes! For one, Luca is a great friend and rider to be around, and secondly, Killington offers a different riding experience to any other East Coast mountain. Living in Massachusetts for most of my life, I have had the pleasure of spending countless days at Highland, Burke, Thunder, and Killington. What makes Killington unique is the vast size of the park. With three lifts: Snowshed, Ramshead, and the K1 Gondola, it would be an impressive feat to get bored at the mountain. Killington has done an incredible job with the design of the park amongst these various lifts. Snowshed is home to more beginner terrain, with trails like ‘Step It Up’ being the perfect stomping grounds for someone looking to learn to jump.On the other hand, Ramshead boasts trails such as ‘Goat Skull’ and ‘Black Magic’, which cater to far more advanced athletes. Lastly, the K1 Gondola has some of the rawest East Coast tech around. Trails such as ‘Yo Vinny’ have been open at Killington for more than a decade and will most definitely keep any riders on their toes.What Killington has ultimately accomplished with this design is a park that keeps riders at various skill levels very spread out. During our time at the park, Luca and I, when riding Black Magic, did not once catch another group of riders, and aside from one instance, we had almost no trouble on the double black tech trail “Goat Skull”, which we rode multiple times. Visiting a resort with such a large feel on the East Coast is a treat and definitely makes Killington a worthy mountain to visit.With all of this said, just because a mountain is ‘large’, that doesn’t necessarily equate to great trails. However, Killington has done an incredible job utilizing the land they have. Being open for lift service bike riding for over 25 years, Killington has had quite a bit of time to develop its trails. A significant step forward they took was in 2016 when they broke ground on ‘Black Magic’. An aspiring professional freerider at the time, the construction of this trail is what initially drew me to the Killington Bike Park. ‘Black Magic’ is an impressively long jump trail with hits that progressively get larger in size. By the end of the trail, the jumps are steep, large, and so enjoyable. To contrast the numerous jumps found on ‘Black Magic’, Killington has no shortage of tech trails as well. ‘Goat Skull’ was the former Pro GRT race track and is now open to the public for all to enjoy. The trail isn’t particularly steep, which allows you to lay off of the brakes a bit and navigate the technical terrain at a good pace. However, if you are into steeps, take a ride up the Gondola, and you will not be disappointed.