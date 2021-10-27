Video: Riding Long After the Sun Sets in 'Night Shift'

Everybody has that desire to continue riding long after the sun sets. With days getting shorter it only means less time to ride. Why let that be a deterrent? Why not ride until the sun comes back up, too?Most of us chase golden hour, but not this time.Local Colorado pro James Ontiveros never takes his time for granted. Sometimes the light at night is even better than during the day.James' weapon of choice is the Fezzari La Sal Peak- a high travel equipped 29er that's perfect for steep ascents and technical descents along the Rocky Mountains.Shout out to Outbound Lighting for the night vision!It's a special feeling to chase the early morning light- but that experience is so much more memorable when you've been riding since the sun went down, too.Shot by Tory Powers and Dane Cronin, edited by Tory Powers, James Ontiveros, and Dane Cronin.