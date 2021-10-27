Video: Riding Long After the Sun Sets in 'Night Shift'

Oct 27, 2021
by Tory Powers  


Everybody has that desire to continue riding long after the sun sets. With days getting shorter it only means less time to ride. Why let that be a deterrent? Why not ride until the sun comes back up, too?



Most of us chase golden hour, but not this time.


Local Colorado pro James Ontiveros never takes his time for granted. Sometimes the light at night is even better than during the day.


James' weapon of choice is the Fezzari La Sal Peak- a high travel equipped 29er that's perfect for steep ascents and technical descents along the Rocky Mountains.


Shout out to Outbound Lighting for the night vision!


It's a special feeling to chase the early morning light- but that experience is so much more memorable when you've been riding since the sun went down, too.





Shot by Tory Powers and Dane Cronin, edited by Tory Powers, James Ontiveros, and Dane Cronin.

Posted In:
Videos Fezzari


Must Read This Week
Video: Danny MacAskill Rides Across a Wind Turbine & More for the 'Climate Games'
53528 views
5 Things We Learned from Red Bull Rampage 2021
49895 views
Video: Spectator & Rider Collide in Canary Islands Race
49009 views
5 Reasons Bike Prices Will Probably Keep Rising in 2022
43885 views
First Look: Mondraker's New Enduro and Trail Bikes
37485 views
Review: RockShox Domain RC Fork - Affordable Performance
34945 views
Video: Let The Racing Begin - Pinkbike Academy Season 2 EP 1
34455 views
First Look: Canyon's Revised Spectral Family Has a Wheel Size For Every Style
34450 views

6 Comments

  • 2 0
 The woods are lovely dark and deep, but I have promises to keep, and miles to go before I sleep, miles to go before I sleep. Nice edit, motivational for the dark season.
  • 2 0
 Still cheaper than a Coke binge
  • 1 0
 Wait, was that a drone shot in the dark?
  • 1 0
 Dang, that's a sweet edit. Might have to try some night rides
  • 1 0
 Night time is the right time
  • 1 2
 sick bike, but for the prices ill stick to commencal. can sell my last kidney

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008745
Mobile Version of Website