Video: Riding Moab with My Dad Like It’s 1993
Nov 6, 2023
by
ifhtfilms
2 Comments
Recreating the memories of '93 with my dad as he marks his 30-year return to Moab, Utah.
Regions in Article
Moab
Videos
IFHT
Author Info:
ifhtfilms
Member since Dec 14, 2018
28 articles
2 Comments
Jordansemailaddress
(28 mins ago)
Ha ha nice! The handshake at the end is my favorite part!
hardtailpunter
(22 mins ago)
That was wholesome. Dad looks mega fit for a 70 year old
