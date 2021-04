Words:

Photography

Rider

CommencalUrban travel. A hot topic… Antoni "Dante" Villoni is maybe taking this a little too seriously!The streets of Paris are well known to all, even perhaps the underground Catacombs, which stretch for 1.5km, but few are aware that there are nearly 300km of tunnels several metres below the 'City of Light.'Antoni gives us a guided tour, a descent deep down into the dark depths of the capital city, or to hell…: @mathieuplt