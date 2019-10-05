Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: Riding MRP's Progressive Suspension at Powderhorn Bike Park

Oct 5, 2019
by MRP Bike  

Timmy D is riding a 160mm Ribbon Coil and the Hazzard on his Kona Process 153. Check out his tuning and setup preferences at the end of the video. We think the Ribbon Coil and Hazzard are the ultimate combo for coil suspension lovers. More info here.

Posted In:
Videos MRP


 Just got a Ribbon Coil and in absolutely rocks – yes, air springs in Lyric/36 have come a long way, but boy do you feel the difference when switching to coil!
Way more grip, wheels follow terrain like glued on! You drop into familiar rooty corners and with the new forks the bike leans into a tighter line without being deflected as much.
 I love coils but if you follow polls of major suspension brands On instagram, no more than 25% claim they want a coil and you can be sure some portion of these who say they want won’t pull a trigger when standing in front of a purchase.
 @WAKIdesigns: Only Curtis Keene and if you want to win Bike of the day in vitalmtb.
 Just to make a little controversy. How do you judge the goodness of a product from a video like this, we live in an age in which we base the choices on sensations and not numbers, we watch a video of a descent of a champion with a suspension and air and say "wow! this is a Fork, I want it! ”, the following week we see another one (maybe with the usual rider) but with a spring fork and, again, all with an open mouth. I don't want to say what is better or worse, I mean that numbers and data are necessary to be able to judge things, not four jumps is a bit of dust.
 When Numbers and data are provided it’s only to give sense of higher tech. Different kind of marketing. Just look at videos with Jordi from Fox and Loris Vergier, do I need to say more?

A relevant anecdote: Two people pick up mushrooms in the woods, one of them does it for years another one knows latin names of mushrooms. Neither of them is a botanist, which one of them is more likely to be an a*shole?
 @WAKIdesigns : The one who was an a*shole to begin with?

@pk71 : That's the problem with marketing and the people who buy into that bullshit.
 @muyguapa: quite a lot of people who ride faster than us cannot be arsed about curves and data... I spend time with people with higher education and lack of it. Folks who nerd bike parts and those who don’t give a flying damn. I will tell you something. You are more likely to find an idiot who can send it sideways and nail every compression in a rockgarden than an engineer... the argument of “data makes you make better purchase choices” is as flawed as it gets. Data and graphs is nothing more but entertainment for the nerds. Entertainment. Because at the end of the day you are either the guy sending it, or the guy standing by the jump with confused face expression
 Yeah the hazzard is badass. I have one on my instinct BC, I’m 68kg also and run the 350lb spring. Curious if those are from closed or open.. I run my rebound 9 from closed and low speed 12-13 from closed (32 clicks available). These adjustments look like they are from open
 That’s how kona should sell that bike.
 I had a ribbon coil for a while, yes coil is good but the damping was terrible, chassis was flimsy and they were unreliable as f@&k.
 Is it true that Timmy D snapped both of Chuck Norris’s legs with a single kick of a paper football???
 Did Kona change the entire Process lineup with hunchbacks?
 so many bar spins in that video, none of them in the air ...

