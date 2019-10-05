Video: Riding MRP's Progressive Suspension at Powderhorn Bike Park

Timmy D is riding a 160mm Ribbon Coil and the Hazzard on his Kona Process 153. Check out his tuning and setup preferences at the end of the video. We think the Ribbon Coil and Hazzard are the ultimate combo for coil suspension lovers. More info here
Way more grip, wheels follow terrain like glued on! You drop into familiar rooty corners and with the new forks the bike leans into a tighter line without being deflected as much.
