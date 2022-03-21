Must Watch: Reed Boggs' Full Length Film 'Riding Off Cliffs'

Words: Yeti Cycles
Reed Boggs grew up on the flatlands of Ohio with dreams of freeride lines only seen in the glossy pages of magazines. After honing his skills at indoor bike parks imitating those big mountain sends, he moved out west and dedicated his life to riding off cliffs with hopes of one day winning Red Bull Rampage. We follow along with Reed and document his sacrifices, hijinks, friendships forged in the desert, and the consequences and rewards of livin' life on two wheels.
!WARNING!
This film is not a shred-it. It's a real story beyond the social media facade about a passionate crew of riders who live the Freeride life. Yes, a few beers were drunk, but not on send-it days, so relax.
Presented By: Yeti Cycles
& Race Face
Support By: Marzocchi
, Giro
, Stans
Director/DP: Craig Grant
Producer: Bag Carrier Films
Featuring: Reed Boggs
Cinematography: Craig Grant, Wiley Kaupas
Editor: Craig Grant
Post Sound: Keith White Audio
Director of Steeze: Sterling Lorence
Motion GFX [Design]: Craig Grant
Motion GFX [Animation]: Wiley Kaupas, Craig Grant
Build Crew: Ian Carpenter, Sammy Mercado, Alan Mandel
Photography: Sterling Lorence, Craig Grant, Josh ConroyAppearances By:
Monte Boggs
Meg Showell
Josh Hoffer
Nic Hilton
Chad Christensen
Ethan Nell
Nicholi Rogatkin
DJ Brandt
Cam McCaul
Pete Johnson
Carson Storch
David Lieb
Johny Salido
Dusty Wygle
Jaxon Riddle
Kaylee Gibb
Brandon Semenuk
Dylan StarkAdditional Footage
The Call: Nic Hilton
iPhone: Dusty Wygle
Archival: Monte Boggs, Jacob Hossack, MTB FISE
Archival Photo: Ale Di Lullo
