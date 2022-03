Must Watch: Reed Boggs' Full Length Film 'Riding Off Cliffs'

Words: Yeti Cycles

Appearances By:

Additional Footage

Reed Boggs grew up on the flatlands of Ohio with dreams of freeride lines only seen in the glossy pages of magazines. After honing his skills at indoor bike parks imitating those big mountain sends, he moved out west and dedicated his life to riding off cliffs with hopes of one day winning Red Bull Rampage. We follow along with Reed and document his sacrifices, hijinks, friendships forged in the desert, and the consequences and rewards of livin' life on two wheels.!WARNING!This film is not a shred-it. It's a real story beyond the social media facade about a passionate crew of riders who live the Freeride life. Yes, a few beers were drunk, but not on send-it days, so relax.Presented By: Yeti Cycles Support By: Marzocchi Director/DP: Craig Grant Producer: Bag Carrier FilmsFeaturing: Reed BoggsCinematography: Craig Grant, Wiley KaupasEditor: Craig GrantPost Sound: Keith White AudioDirector of Steeze: Sterling LorenceMotion GFX [Design]: Craig GrantMotion GFX [Animation]: Wiley Kaupas, Craig GrantBuild Crew: Ian Carpenter, Sammy Mercado, Alan MandelPhotography: Sterling Lorence, Craig Grant, Josh ConroyMonte BoggsMeg ShowellJosh HofferNic HiltonChad ChristensenEthan NellNicholi RogatkinDJ BrandtCam McCaulPete JohnsonCarson StorchDavid LiebJohny SalidoDusty WygleJaxon RiddleKaylee GibbBrandon SemenukDylan StarkThe Call: Nic HiltoniPhone: Dusty WygleArchival: Monte Boggs, Jacob Hossack, MTB FISEArchival Photo: Ale Di Lullo