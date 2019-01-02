VIDEOS

Video: Riding on the Edge of a Dubai Skyscraper

Jan 1, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Huge exposure, four finger braking and riding with no helmet, there's an awful lot to cringe at in this ridiculous video that has been doing the rounds over the weekend. Take a look as Nikita Deft takes his mountain bike to the top of a 328-metre-tall Al Yaquob skyscraper in Dubai and wobbles around the edge of it.

Must Read This Week
Field Test: 12 Bikes Hucked to Flat in Gratuitous Slow Motion
92943 views
Neko Mulally Has Been Testing a 27.5 / 29 Wheeled Frankenbike
56909 views
Review: Santa Cruz Bronson V3
56117 views
Custom Build: a Pony Express Van Inspired, Totally Over-the-Top Kona Process 153 29er
48340 views
Lee McCormack's Guide to Bike Set-Up
48237 views
Friday Fails #50 - The Best Mountain Bike Fails of the Year
45297 views
Poll: What is the Forum's Sexiest AM/FR/Enduro Hardtail of 2018?
44254 views
Video: Josh Bryceland's First Ride on a Cannondale Habit
39533 views

16 Comments

  • + 6
 Why it´s this video here??
  • + 1
 Deft by name - not quite so with the riding.... Perhaps he should change his name to Daft. Good job that bike isn't up to date full-enduro-gnar though - the bars would have been too wide.
  • + 1
 Ever seen the videos where this goes wrong?
They're usually WhatsApp-only cos they die - as in for real.
Not as rare as you might think either, you just don't see many snuff videos cos they're illegal.
  • + 4
 Thinking the helmet wouldn't have done much if things went south...
  • + 2
 I just rode over a racoon yesterday
  • + 2
 If he had Super Boost Plus, he could have gone higher. Just saying
  • + 1
 Please send my condolences in advance to his family
  • + 2
 What a plonker.
  • + 1
 Dude was really pushing his luck using that Walmart 29er
  • + 1
 Is that the future of biking?
  • + 1
 Those reflectors kept him safe
  • + 1
 without a helmet !? tsss...
  • + 1
 That nearly brought my breakfast back up
  • + 1
 2019 is gonna be a boring year for him if he is gonna try to top that
  • + 1
 What in regards to being idiot of the year?
  • + 1
 Nope.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.024020
Mobile Version of Website