Video: Riding on the Edge of a Dubai Skyscraper

Huge exposure, four finger braking and riding with no helmet, there's an awful lot to cringe at in this ridiculous video that has been doing the rounds over the weekend. Take a look as Nikita Deft takes his mountain bike to the top of a 328-metre-tall Al Yaquob skyscraper in Dubai and wobbles around the edge of it.
They're usually WhatsApp-only cos they die - as in for real.
Not as rare as you might think either, you just don't see many snuff videos cos they're illegal.
