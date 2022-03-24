close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Riding One of Steamboat's Fastest Trails in Prime Fall Conditions

Mar 24, 2022
by Mick Gilligan  

Steamboat Colorado's newest trail, Sprangus, is one of its fastest trails. Our favorite time to ride it is during fall. When the aspens are peaking and the soil is moist we call it the Sprangus rut.

Regions in Article
Steamboat Springs

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
Dropper Post Used to Win One of Road Cycling’s Biggest Races
66271 views
Review: 2022 Orbea Rallon M-LTD
44257 views
Commencal Unveils the Supreme DH V5
43950 views
Day 1 Randoms from Core Bike 2022
43827 views
Review: Intend's Rocksteady Magic Cranks Let You Shift While Coasting
42268 views
Mike Sinyard Steps Down as CEO of Specialized
39843 views
Details Revealed for Hope's HB916 High Pivot Enduro Bike - Core Bike 2022
36711 views
Downhill Tech Primer: What to Expect at the Lourdes DH World Cup
36650 views

8 Comments

  • 4 0
 I had a chance to ride this back in 2020 - its a super fun trail, but I don't know about "Colorado's Best Trail"... heck, I think Grouse is way more fun and challenging.
  • 1 0
 For sure, add Spring Creek DH to that list as well.
  • 1 0
 @creed27: Sprangus in the spring creek dh, known by the city as spring roll, known by the builders and locals as sprangus!
  • 1 0
 WOW vibes with Slim & Knobby's crew
  • 1 0
 Really well filmed! What shock on that rig?
  • 1 0
 Is this the same as Spring Roll?
  • 1 0
 Grouse > spring roll, but both are a riot
  • 1 0
 Ohio Boi

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008401
Mobile Version of Website