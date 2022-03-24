close
Video: Riding One of Steamboat's Fastest Trails in Prime Fall Conditions
Mar 24, 2022
by
Mick Gilligan
Steamboat Colorado's newest trail, Sprangus, is one of its fastest trails. Our favorite time to ride it is during fall. When the aspens are peaking and the soil is moist we call it the Sprangus rut.
8 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
4
0
uncanny
(1 hours ago)
I had a chance to ride this back in 2020 - its a super fun trail, but I don't know about "Colorado's Best Trail"... heck, I think Grouse is way more fun and challenging.
[Reply]
1
0
creed27
(31 mins ago)
For sure, add Spring Creek DH to that list as well.
[Reply]
1
0
mdrundle
(5 mins ago)
@creed27
: Sprangus in the spring creek dh, known by the city as spring roll, known by the builders and locals as sprangus!
[Reply]
1
0
SALB
(38 mins ago)
WOW vibes with Slim & Knobby's crew
[Reply]
1
0
mayha49
(35 mins ago)
Really well filmed! What shock on that rig?
[Reply]
1
0
mtbingpctpc
(30 mins ago)
Is this the same as Spring Roll?
[Reply]
1
0
mountzlu
(11 mins ago)
Grouse > spring roll, but both are a riot
[Reply]
1
0
jshutts22
(1 hours ago)
Ohio Boi
[Reply]
