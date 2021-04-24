Video: Riding Polygon's New Mt Bromo N8 eMTB in Indonesia

Polygon Mt Bromo N8 equipped with Ohlins suspension

Shimano EP8 and Ohlins

Tyo Cahyadi and Ditra in action

Ditra Pranata and Tyo Cahyadi

Best friend and rival

After Polygon Bikes launch their first eMTB full suspension bikes "Mt Bromo N". Spartan Racing Team get their own Mt. Bromo N8 bikes, then their two representative riders got a chance too test the bikes (for uphill and downhill). With major change in suspension setting using Ohlins from Ohlins Indonesia to maximizing the fun aspect of riding.