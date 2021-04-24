Video: Riding Polygon's New Mt Bromo N8 eMTB in Indonesia

Apr 24, 2021
by Reza Akhmad  
Polygon Mt Bromo X Ohlins Indonesia

by rezaakhmad
After Polygon Bikes launch their first eMTB full suspension bikes "Mt Bromo N". Spartan Racing Team get their own Mt. Bromo N8 bikes, then their two representative riders got a chance too test the bikes (for uphill and downhill). With major change in suspension setting using Ohlins from Ohlins Indonesia to maximizing the fun aspect of riding.

Polygon Mt Bromo N8 equipped with Ohlins suspension

Shimano EP8 and Ohlins

Tyo Cahyadi and Ditra in action

Ditra Pranata and Tyo Cahyadi

Best friend and rival


5 Comments

  • 2 0
 So, the question is; do people buy this, or the Marin Alpine trail e2
  • 1 0
 That dude laughed right in his face and nobody knows why. Hardcore.
  • 1 0
 Kim?
  • 1 0
 Remember the first time riding an E- bike you just cant? LOL?
  • 1 0
 What a stupid name for a bike..

