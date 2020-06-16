Video: Riding Private DH Tracks with Kyle Jameson and Damon Iwanaga

Jun 16, 2020
by SCOTT Sports  


Before everything was turned upside down and our lives went into lockdown, Kyle Jameson, Damon Iwanaga, and Christian Rigal made a break for the loamy forests of the Oregon coast. They spent a weekend cutting trail, riding, shooting, and laughing way too much.





Even though things are not back to normal yet. This video has us heading out the door to ride the local loops while daydreaming of road trips to new zones and nailing the perfect corner as we chase our friends down the trail.







This would not be possible without the generous support of the Josh and Aric Venti who own the beautiful land and hosted the guys during the trip.

Video: Christian Rigal
Song: Mind Field
Artist: Flaural
Album: Over Imaginary Cigarettes- EP

4 Comments

  • 2 0
 I wish Josh Venti would just open this land as a for profit public bike park! I would gladly pay the going rate for a lift ticket to ride here!!! #oregoncgp This video is rad makes we want to go to the woods!!! I would also volunteer to dig any time for a chance to ride here!!!
  • 2 0
 Damon!! So sick! VSL4life!
  • 1 0
 Yes boys! So proud to call Oregon home
  • 1 0
 Damn fine riding boys,
There's no place like Loam~

